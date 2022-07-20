During the late 1980s, the state of Virginia initiated a program, patterned after the Rahway, New Jersey program “Scared Straight,” for youthful offenders whose serious criminal records made them candidates to be certified as adults on a subsequent criminal offense.

These offenders were mouthy, violent and incorrigible menaces to society and the juvenile court system had failed to curb their severe criminal conduct. The purpose of the Insiders Program was to provide a three-hour experience in prison to these youthful offenders, should they end up incarcerated there.