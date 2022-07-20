During the late 1980s, the state of Virginia initiated a program, patterned after the Rahway, New Jersey program “Scared Straight,” for youthful offenders whose serious criminal records made them candidates to be certified as adults on a subsequent criminal offense.
These offenders were mouthy, violent and incorrigible menaces to society and the juvenile court system had failed to curb their severe criminal conduct. The purpose of the Insiders Program was to provide a three-hour experience in prison to these youthful offenders, should they end up incarcerated there.
I transported a group of these juveniles to the central Virginia State Prison, where several juvenile correctional officers would supervise them. While en route, the offenders were cursing, making threats, and showing no fear.
I parked near the new inmate arrival door, where we were greeted by a burly, powerful-looking, rough-skinned correctional officer. This officer was the supervisor of the participating inmates in the Insider Program.
He entered the school bus, and our passengers immediately changed their defiant attitudes to one that suggested “we might be breathing our last breath.” After he got our youthful offenders’ attention, they were roughly ordered off the bus and walked in single file into the prison. It was an old prison, far from what today’s modern prisons look like. The death chamber, with an electric chair, was located in the basement.
During this march, the officer was screaming at and berating them. He then herded them into a holding cell with orders to keep their mouths shut, which they did. While in the holding cell, they were forcefully spoken to and indoctrinated into prison life.
While our offenders were waiting in the holding cell, we met with the officer and the four inmates who would be “meeting” with the juveniles. The four prisoners were multiple lifers — murderers, rapists, etc. They were large, rugged-looking, muscle-bound, and menacing in every way. They were dressed in prison attire and had combinations of long hair, cornrows, and beards, which made their appearance all the more terrifying.
We were briefed on what the program would be like once the inmates were in the presence of our offenders. We were assured that no one would be touched; however, the offenders would not know that. The language would be threatening, harsh, and brutal, but not anything these offenders had not heard before.
The supervisor advised that young offenders, who had previously attended the program, had a 98% record of not getting into trouble again.
Before adjourning for the meet and greet with the offenders, the floor was opened for questions; we had several. First, I asked the inmates why they were doing this since they had no chance for parole. They all replied that they wished someone had taken an interest in them early on. They believed it would have changed their behaviors, and thus their daily lives.
We then adjourned to a room that was in the basement, a dimly lit area near the execution chamber. There were two straight-back benches in the center of the room. In addition, there was one long bench, where our offenders would sit across from a shorter bench, which would be the seating for the “presenters.” (We sat in the back of the room in regular straight-back chairs.) The only lighting in the room were spotlights focused on the presenters.
Our youth marched in, past the execution chamber, and sat on the extended bench. The presenters then entered and sat immediately across from them. The inmates stared coldly at our offenders, making eye contact only with them.
The inmates initiated an absolute meltdown in our our youthful offenders. When they recognized someone on drugs, they would get into their body space and tear them down for coming to the program on drugs. Every time an inmate would address an offender, he would scream in the offender’s face. The offender had to stand straight during the inmate’s verbal tongue thrashing.
The inmates lectured the juveniles on their lives in the big house. All of the offenders were males, as were the inmates. The inmates debated which of the offenders would be their “wives” if they were sentenced there. At the end, the juveniles were like whipped dogs.
But toward the end, the inmates became gentler. They provided the offenders with their telephone numbers and offered counsel if they felt they would continue their criminal ways. They demonstrated genuine sincerity in trying to help the offenders abandon their illegal practices.
During the trip back to Fairfax, there was dead silence on the bus. I could hear a couple of offenders crying. I heard one say, “how anyone could talk to us” in such a way?
The Insiders Program was later canceled. Pressures by the state psychologist had succeeded in its termination. I believed in the program, but only as a last resort to save youth from a life of crime and ending up in prison for life.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County (Virginia) Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.