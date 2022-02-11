The first line is always the hardest to write. Everything after that gets easier.
When I was first told I needed to write a column for the paper, I found the task a bit daunting. I have never really written anything personal for publication or a readership before. I have always been a straight news guy.
Encouraged by my editor to introduce myself to the wider readership, I took the task willingly, and here I am.
To really kick off this “introduction,” I should start by saying I am a born and raised native of northeast North Carolina. I’ve spent time along these brackish waterways, tidal marshes and inland estuaries for as long as I can remember. The smell of salt water and fields of sage to me is like the smell of motorbike fumes and asphalt to a city dweller - just a part of life.
There is something special about nature in this little slice of paradise, if you can look past the drenching humidity and storms of mosquitoes in the summer. The atmosphere of the land draws you back again and again. There is a peace to it. It feels like home.
I think that is why I have stayed, and will continue to stick around for a while.
Taking a little detour from my spiel about this little place we call home, I am a graduate of both Perquimans County High School and the University of North Carolina Wilmington – the latter of which with a degree in political science. Both of these offered me unique perspectives on the world, longtime friends and experiences I will always cherish.
Ever since I started school in Wilmington, I had dreams of becoming a journalist. I have been addicted to storytelling and writing since I was a kid, writing far off fantasies and tall tales as young as six. It was therapy for me, an outlet for a creative mind bursting at the seams.
I took that insatiable desire for storytelling and put it to work in college, becoming the news editor of my university’s newspaper, and garnering my school a few awards in the process. The drive had been established.
Returning home after those four years down on the Cape Fear was a bit of a challenge, figuring out where to go in a more rural area. The pandemic only exacerbated my problems. Taking another year or two to find my way, I lucked upon an opening here at the Chowan Herald. I consider myself lucky, as many nowadays cannot say they truly love what they do.
Now I sit here, thrilled to report for the greater Edenton and Chowan communities, and by extension, the area that raised me.
I have had a love affair with Edenton since I was young, strolling down Broad Street on a hot summer afternoon, watching seagulls glide and dance over the bulkhead, munching on buttery popcorn at the Taylor Theater amidst numerous blockbusters and taking sunset drives up and down Virginia Road whilst passing miles of farmland that rose and fell with the seasons.
This is a special place, this community. I am proud to be the one to tell its stories.
Tyler Newman is a Staff Writer for the Chowan Herald. He can be reached via email at tnewman@apgenc.com.