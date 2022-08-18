The Stasi, East Germany’s secret police, employed 102,000 agents to control a population of 17 million. Its sole function was to keep the Communist party in power.
Always on the lookout for anyone who would undermine the state, it ensured that the people remained submissive. Using any means necessary, the Stasi maintained control for 40 years.
Thank goodness we don’t have a Stasi-like secret police in this country. But, now it’s beginning to look to me like some people in the Swamp think it might not be a bad idea.
Fresh in our memory are the images of the FBI raiding Mar-a-Lago for evidence of crimes committed by President Trump. The mainstream media quickly coordinated a response: “Don’t call it a raid,” they sang in unison.
But what else would you call over 30 FBI agents armed with assault rifles storming Trump’s Palm Beach residence, refusing to show a search warrant, evicting the staff, demanding that security cameras be turned off and proceeding for nine hours to search for unspecified evidence of criminality in every inch of the mansion, even in Melania’s clothes closet?
Was this raiding party really the most-respected law enforcement agency in America?
More ominous, in my opinion, is a provision in the absurdly named Inflation Reduction Act recently passed by the Senate without a single dissenting vote by the lemmings of the Democrat majority. I’m referring to the $80 billion authorizing the IRS to add 87,000 agents to its staff.
Ostensibly, the 87,000 new agents are needed to go after American citizens who cheat on their income taxes, not just the wealthy tax dodgers among the rich one-percenters (they are already getting audited every year), but everyone else who might be tempted to under-report income or overstate deductions. That, for the IRS, means everyone.
So, the IRS is now in the process of recruiting 87,000 new agents. Will it be able to find that many qualified tax accountants? Well, no. Because the IRS is looking for a different kind of agent. It wants recruits for its Criminal Investigation (CI) division, the law enforcement branch of the IRS. The mission of the CI is to “serve” the American public by investigating potential criminal violations of the Internal Revenue Code and related financial crimes.
Recruitment ads read: “As a special Agent you will combine your accounting skills with law enforcement skills to investigate financial crimes.”
But here’s the best part: “You will be required to carry a firearm and be willing to use deadly force if necessary.” Against tax cheats? Or will they be targeting racists and white supremacists, aka conservatives, those real enemies of the state?
Does that sound ominous enough for you?
Is it even conceivable that the Attorney General and the Director of the FBI who authorized the Mar-a-Lago raid might be intent on establishing a Stasi-like secret police in this country?
Is it possible the CI will be charged with investigating people who openly disagree with the Establishment? Who spread disinformation? Who “undermine the state”?
“No one is above the law,” Nancy Pelosi likes to remind us.
But then, why for a year did Christopher Wray permit the FBI to sit on incriminating evidence on Hunter Biden’s laptop?
Why is Merrick Garland ignoring calls for a special counsel to investigate Hunter’s Chinese connections at the heart of the Biden family’s criminal enterprise?
Was it not Garland who called on the FBI to arrest parents as terrorists for daring to oppose the CRT and transgender policies of their school boards?