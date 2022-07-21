Merriam-Webster defines madness as behavior or thinking that is very foolish or dangerous; extreme folly.
It doesn’t take a clinical psychologist to recognize that many of our politicians these days are afflicted with this condition.
I read recently that 177 million Americans, roughly half the country, heat their homes and cook their food with natural gas. It’s cheaper than electricity and it’s cleaner than oil or coal.
But then I read that Los Angeles is phasing out natural gas hookups in all new residential and commercial buildings effective January 1, 2023. Some 57 other California localities are doing the same, as are local governments all over the country.
Think about a housing developer prohibited from bringing in gas lines for his prospective customers to heat their homes and cook their food. And think about a restaurant owner who can’t expand his business because he is not permitted to use natural gas to fire his new ovens..
Radical environmentalists insist that renewables will replace natural gas and other fossil fuels to generate the electricity needed to power America’s future homes and businesses.
Renewables, however, account for only four percent of electricity generation and will never eliminate the need for fossil fuels, no matter how many windmills spin on our hilltops and Chinese solar panels blanket our empty spaces. This impractical faith in the salvation of renewables definitely meets Merriam-Webster’s definition: It is madness.
President Biden went to Saudi Arabia last week to try to persuade Mohammed bin Salman to increase his country’s oil production. Biden’s plea had little likelihood of success after he had insulted the Saudi prince by calling him a pariah and refusing to take his calls. Success was even less likely in view of Biden’s continued courting of Iran, Saudi’s mortal enemy.
In reality, Biden doesn’t have to ask the Saudis to pump more oil when the United States has 200 years’ worth of fossil fuel reserves in Texas, North Dakota and Alaska. All he has to do is to end the war against fossil fuels he initiated on his first day in office. Oil companies will produce more if only Biden will take his boot off their necks. Mohammed bin Salman recognizes the American president’s extreme folly: It’s madness.
It was folly to fight the spread of COVID-19 by closing schools and shuttering businesses. It was folly to mandate wearing masks that are as ineffective in preventing the penetration of an airborne virus as a chain-link fence is in repelling mosquitos. It was folly to insist on multiple vaccinations and boosters when it turns out that Supreme Authority Dr. Fauci himself was infected twice after four boosters.
Only a fool could insist that injecting trillions of dollars into the economy for COVID relief had not caused inflation. Only a fool could insist that a trillion-dollar Infrastructure bill would not be inflationary either.
President Biden promised that his original Build Back Better bill costing another $5 trillion dollars would be paid for and would reduce inflation. It went down in flames. But Democrats have not stopped trying. Their latest version of a Build Back Better bill would be paid for by increased taxes that would crush small businesses.
Sacrifices have to be made to save the planet, say the fools on Capitol Hill.
Madness. It’s just madness.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.