...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
In his day, Babe Ruth was the highest-paid baseball player. In 1930, a year for which he got paid $80,000, he was asked by a reporter if he should be making more than President Hoover’s $75,000. He answered, “Why not? I had a better year.”
The story may be apocryphal, but it makes an interesting point about the value of one’s services, and how this value has changed over the years.
In 1930 dollars, Ruth’s salary today would come to just under a million dollars. Mike Trout, considered baseball’s best player now, has a 12-year contract for $426 million.
And he’s not even the highest-paid player: that would be Max Scherzer of the Mets who gets paid over $43 million a year for pitching every fifth day. As Scherzer averages 100 pitches a game in 35 starts, he costs the Mets over $12,000 a pitch! That’s nuts! But that’s professional sports these days.
Amateur athletes aren’t salaried, but their coaches are, some of them handsomely. Kirby Smart of Georgia’s college football national champions pulls in $11.25 million, just a bit less than Nick Saban, his rival at Alabama, who tops out at $11.7 million. Not far behind is Brian Kelley, who signed a 10-year deal for $95 million with Louisiana State after being Notre Dame’s winningest coach in history. That’s not chump change for a 12-game season.
The organizations that lavish this crazy money on professional athletes and top-ranked college coaches insist that the lofty salaries they pay are justified by the revenues they generate.
Perhaps so. But while we’re at it, let’s look at another field where it’s not so clear that high salaries are justified by the revenues generated, if any. Of course, we could look at the 1.8 million employees of federal government agencies, most of whom earn over $100,000 a year and could be eliminated overnight without anyone noticing the difference. But we’ll leave that for another time.
Thanks to Joe Biden’s unlawful and catastrophically stupid policy to “forgive” student loans, the nation is now focused on the cost of a college education. Obama deserves the blame for his decision to have the federal government take over the loan program, thereby encouraging colleges and universities to raise tuition rates without risking the consequences of student defaults.
With the taxpayers picking up the tab, no longer are defaults considered to be a judgment on the value of a school’s product. Freed to spend at will, providers of a higher education pile on the costs.
Looking close to home at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the school at last count had roughly 30,000 students and 13,108 employees, of which 4,085 are faculty and 9,023 staff. If these numbers begin to look suspiciously top-heavy, consider that over the last five years enrollment has grown 14 percnet, faculty 24 percent and administration 28 percent.
Put another way, the last ten years have seen instructional costs go up 17 percent, while non-instructional costs have gone up as much as 29 percent to pay for such nebulous student services as Health Promotion, Student Success, and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
The average salary for administrators at UNC-CH is $165,000. Better still, salaries for chief DEI officers present in every department range from $162,000 to $214,000, an average of $189,000. Imagine the salaries for comparable jobs at private universities.
Unlike highly paid athletes in professional sports, none of the people in these jobs produce revenue. So, when we ask ourselves why the cost of a college education has gone up so much, administrative bloat is a good place to start.