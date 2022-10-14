Growing up in the suburbs gave me and my siblings a tiny taste of country life, but it wasn’t until I married and moved to the country, I witnessed what nature-versus-man living is all about. It is not for the squeamish.
It’s a jungle out here.
If someone had told me the battles I would face living in Farm Life, my citified-self may have run for the skyscrapers.
Deer, I can handle. Docile and skittish, never once have I ever had to ask one to leave.
Other creatures that creep and crawl and run and jump, not so much.
Working from home has probably tuned me into nature inside, that should be outside.
Every… single… year… we have at least one armored (I’m talking solid bullet-proof-vest-material) black creepy crawly bug, as long as my pointer finger, makes its way into our log-castle. Every year it seems like it is up to me to rid our home of such bug.
Scratching noises make me think it’s a mouse, or even a squirrel. When it finally emerges, it appears to be something from prehistoric times.
Through research, I believe such bug is the dreaded potato bug. I am not sure for what use, if any, they were ever created.
A few weeks ago, the annual visitor emerged. I dropped a loaded file folder, on top of the bug, feeling sure it would squash, or at least stun him.
After a slight hesitation, he kept moving, file folder and all.
Potato bugs are not the only enemy I face.
Lizards, wolf spiders, mice, roaches and flying insects of all sorts make their way into our abode.
I never feel as if I am alone.
Our dog senses my apprehension. She feels it is her duty to rid our home, and its perimeter, of all things that move - whether a bear, or a scary plastic bag tumbling across the field in the wind.
She handily routes out copperheads from our bushes near our entryway. Recently, she made a snapping turtle - who appears about this time every year to snack on apples that fall from the tree in our yard - her archenemy.
He also looks prehistoric and mostly ignores my Shepherd Husky mix, as she stands over him shrilly barking her head off. Occasionally, he gives her a jump scare - lunging at her causing her to momentarily back off.
Just this past weekend she treed a black bear. This may put on hold, indefinitely, our daily walks.
On our walks, I find evidence of wildness everywhere. Paw prints and markings in the sandy soil lets me know we just are part of a community of creatures in which we are tolerated.
I study the prints like a Criminal Minds expert, attempting to identify each print and... I’m a little ashamed to say it… skat. Sometimes it looks as if the animals had a party and didn’t invite us to our own backwoods’ property.
One fear I have yet to conquer are the bats…stealthily hanging upside down, guarding the top of our storage shed stairs…waiting. Arriving just in time for me to attempt to get out the Halloween decorations.
Deborah Griffin is News Editor of The Enterprise. She can be reached via email at dgriffin@apgenc.com.
