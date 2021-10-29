Hertford, NC (27944)

Today

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the morning, then some lingering showers still possible this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 76F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.