Claude Milot

Jeers. President Biden’s decision to “forgive” student loans is not only stupid, it is very expensive, with estimated costs ranging from $500 billion to $1 trillion. As an usurpation of Congress’s authority to originate spending bills, it is also unconstitutional and therefore illegal. But Biden claims there is no limit to the authority he has to act in an emergency. In this case he says the emergency is the pandemic. But didn’t he say at the Detroit Auto Show that the pandemic is over?

Cheers. The Pacific Legal Foundation has filed suit in federal court to prevent Biden from disbursing student-loan forgiveness funds. Several states have done the same. Whatever judge hears this case should issue an immediate stay, followed by a permanent injunction. Biden’s divisive, regressive and very unpopular decision deserves to go down in flames.

Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.