“My fellow Americans, this is the 34th time I'll speak to you from the Oval Office, and the last. We've been together eight years now, and soon it'll be time for me to go. But before I do, I wanted to share some thoughts, some of which I have been saving for a long time.”
So began the last Presidential speech of Ronald Reagan on January 11th, 1989. It was a touching speech. He clearly loved his country.
He described that love for America, in the last days of his two-term tenure. He was in a peaceful, meditative mood, as he spoke of the things he would miss after he and Nancy would leave on January 20th and return home to California. Chief among these regrets was his favorite view from the White House window, in which he would look, in the early morning, toward the Washington Monument, the Mall, and the Jefferson Memorial.
He concluded his last address by referring, once again, to his favorite motif -- the “City on the Hill”:
“I've spoken of the shining city all my political life, but I don't know if I ever quite communicated what I saw when I said it. But in my mind, it was a tall proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, wind swept, God blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace -- a city with free ports that hummed with commerce and creativity, and if there had to be city walls, the walls had doors, and the doors were open to anyone with the will and the heart to get here.”
President Reagan started out in the White House by accenting this theme in his address “Vision for America,” which he delivered on the eve of his election victory on November 3, 1980:
“I have quoted John Winthrop's words more than once on the campaign trail this year -- for I believe that Americans in 1980 are every bit as committed to that vision of a shining ‘city on a hill,’ as were those long ago settlers ... These visitors to that city on the Potomac do not come as white or black, red or yellow; they are not Jews or Christians; conservatives or liberals; or Democrats or Republicans. They are Americans awed by what has gone before, proud of what for them is still … a shining city on a hill.”
President Reagan was not alone in calling upon this favorite image. John F Kennedy spoke of it almost two decades before. Barack Obama did so as well fifteen years after Reagen. So did Mitt Romney, famously, in 2016.
Many American leaders have spoken poetically of the “City on a Hill.” Whether Republican or Democrat, Conservative or Liberal, most American presidents and politicians have called upon a higher ideal of a noble America, an America that rose above the destructive nationalisms and prejudices of the Old World. The City on the Hill described a foundational hope for a nation that would be welcoming, open, just, and tolerant, enriching all as a commonwealth, and a “land of the free” for all the tired, the poor, the “huddled masses yearning to breathe free, the wretched refuse of your teeming shore.”
The City on a Hill is usually ascribed (as Kennedy and Reagan did) to John Winthrop, who wrote this when he arrived in the New World in 1630 on the ship Arbella:
“[We must] do justly, to love mercy, to walk humbly with our God. We must be knit together in this work as one man, we must entertain each other in brotherly affection … we must delight in each other, make others’ condition our own, rejoice together, mourn together, labor, and suffer together … for we must consider that we shall be as a city upon a hill, the eyes of all people are upon us …”
Of course, the “city on a hill” was not original to John Winthrop. It is from the Sermon on the Mount: “You are the light of the world. A city set on a hill cannot be hid” (Matthew 5.14).
That noble, transcendent ideal of the “city on a hill” means nothing less than “obviousness.” It means that the nobility and goodness of a community are in plain sight, there for everyone to see.
The obvious brightness of that city is well-defined in the Beatitudes. Right before the mention of this image, Jesus describes exactly just what it is that makes the light of that city so bright:
The city’s light shines out of humility, out of grief for the pain of others. It gleams of meekness that rejects all self-centeredness and self-advertising. It is the luminescence of the drive for true justice and fairness and provision -- a righteousness for the weak as well as the strong. It arises from the free and generous sharing of forgiveness. It glows from a heart that is free from the impurities of hatred, grievance, and greed.
And, finally, the “City on a Hill” is bright because it is a community of peacemaking: “You are blessed if you do this,” said the Prince of Peace, “because only then will you surely be children of God.”
Peace never comes easy. It takes the hard loving work of a lifetime.
Winthrop’s community failed to accomplish the gentleness of the City on a Hill envisioned in the Sermon on the Mount. But remarkably, Ronald Reagan (and Kennedy and others) worked toward a much more faithful vision of that City.
I miss President Reagan. To be sure, he and I had our political differences. Still, I came to depend on his geniality, his self-effacing sense of humor. The stories of his generosity and kindness that he extended to his political opponents are legion. I can’t think of a single instance of his engaging in cruel invective or ad hominem belittling of his interlocutors. I’m quite sure he would never have stepped foot in the fetid swamps of social media. Never would he have engaged in the Facebook cage-matches that are waged, in these uncivil days, in the name of “freedom of speech.”
Fourteen years (nearly to the day) after his election eve “Vision for America,” we heard one last time from Ronald Reagan. In his own, shaking hand, and in the shadow of his worsening Alzheimer’s Disease, he sent a final poignant note to the country that he loved so much -- on November 5, 1994:
“In closing let me thank you, the American people for giving me the great honor of allowing me to serve as your President. When the Lord calls me home, whenever that may be, I will leave with the greatest love for this country of ours and eternal optimism for its future. I now begin the journey that will lead me into the sunset of my life. I know that for America there will always be a bright dawn ahead.”
In these noble words, this decent man glimpsed, at the end, the true City on a Hill that he’d been working for all his life.
Indeed. America has been always looking for that city of welcome, that city of justice, love and peace.
Let’s keep looking -- and working -- for that City on a Hill.
Jonathan Tobias, a resident of Edenton, can be reached at janotec77@gmail.com