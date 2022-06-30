The Wall Street Journal called Joe Biden’s energy policies a “jumble of incoherence.” Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates would have called them another example of Joe Biden being wrong on every major issue over the past 40 years.
Others would call them a colossal blunder. Or just plain stupid.
President Biden is in a bind of his own making. He declared from the outset that he would side with environmental extremists who view climate change caused by fossil fuels as the greatest threat to the planet.
In his presidential campaign, Biden made it very clear that he intended to bury the fossil fuel industry. And all his decisions on Day One of his presidency were consistent with that goal. “No more drilling on federal lands… including offshore… no ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period.”
Biden’s executive actions had an immediate consequence. Oil and gas production fell, and the reduced supply caused the price of gas at the pump to skyrocket. That in turn drove inflation to levels not seen in decades.
Biden blamed Putin for the price hikes, but people weren’t buying it: gas prices and inflation were raging long before Putin invaded Ukraine. Even supposed loyalists like Fed chairman Jerome Powell contradicted the president.
With inflation at the top of the list of issues looming over the mid-term elections, Biden had to do something to reduce the price of gasoline. Anything.
Take for instance his call for Congress to suspend the 18.4-cent a gallon federal tax for three months. Wow! The average driver filling his gas tank once a week would realize a whopping $32 in savings over the three months.
And that’s if the oil companies passed those savings on to the consumers. No wonder Barack Obama in 2008 dismissed such an idea as a gimmick. Just like Biden’s two Petroleum Reserve dumps.
Biden turned to another way to cut the price of gas at the pump, telling mom and pop gas stations to cut their meagre profits. Sure. After all, presidential directives work better than the free market. Remember the mask mandates?
Out of gimmicks, Biden had no other option than to concede finally that we need to produce more oil. But there was a problem: those greedy oil companies weren’t cooperating.
When Biden sent a letter to them asking for an explanation for the reduction of production capacity, the American Petroleum Institute sent the president a ten-point letter listing the various things the administration could do to help companies produce more.
Sensible things like lifting restrictions on federal lands and waters and cutting onerous regulations imposed by the National Environmental Policy Act, the EPA, and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. All ten recommendations made sense and could have been implemented immediately.
How did President Biden respond? He ignored all ten.
But a day of reckoning is coming, as rising gas prices and inflation threaten the Democratic Party’s hold on power. Biden’s delivery on his promise to eliminate fossil fuels must be set aside in favor of a coherent energy policy that recognizes the need for fossil fuels far beyond the mid-term elections.
The war in Ukraine, crime in our cities, the crisis on our southern border, even the reversal of Roe v. Wade will not be foremost on voters’ minds as they go to the polls in November.
The price of gas and inflation will.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.