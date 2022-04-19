Welcome to Thursday, April 21, 2022 AD. Just another ho hum day you say. Actually, it is quite unique and no generation previously, nor any future will ever experience it.
What you do with it is entirely up to you. You woke up and that’s a start. Today, like each of its other 364 brethren, it is a blank canvas. It can hold the next “Mona Lisa,” it can contain a simple grocery list, or it can be ignored and left blank.
In years past April 21 has seen wars started, like The Spanish-American War in 1898. It has seen wars ended, namely when Sam Houston defeated Santa Anna in 1836 giving Texas to the United States.
It has seen the birth of greats such as Queen Elizabeth II in 1926. Likewise, it has taken historical figures from us, Mark Twain in 1910, and the “Red Baron,” Manfred von Richthofen in 1918.
I could go on as there are a multitude of events that altered the course of history on this date; but, I think you get the picture. What we need to ask ourselves is what future April 21’s will hold for us.
A better question is what will we do today that will make it meaningful. I dare say not one out there will discover a cure for cancer, find a pot of gold or have a Bigfoot sighting; but, every one of us could do one good deed.
It could be simply holding the door for someone. Instead of griping about the shopping cart left in the parking lot, move it into its corral so it doesn’t bother others. Try to smile and nod your head to a stranger making eye contact.
It takes very little effort and is appreciated by people you see daily. Imagine if all the nearly eight billion people that are alive on our planet today took that approach. I would like to think it would be that contagious but crazy to even think that.
The concept does, however, have the potential to make your little corner of the world brighter. Try to approach the day with the attitude that you had as a youth in Bible School and sung that little ditty, “This little light of mine. I’m going to let it shine.”
It can be contagious and you could bring a moment of joy to someone that really needs it. OK, you could also run into Ebenezer Scrooge; but, at least you will have a feel good moment for yourself. It will also lower your blood pressure and level out your heart beat.
Today we are all in a hurry. Why, I don’t know. Going through life at a breakneck speed can only mean that you may be knocking on the Pearly Gates sooner that you expected. You are not going to get out of this world alive anyway.
It was steadily spinning on its axis long before you got here; and, it will continue long after you are gone. Someone once said that no matter how famous you are, or how much money you have, the number of people that attend your funeral will depend on the weather.
Make today a date you will remember as when you slowed down, enjoyed life, and shared that joy with others you crossed paths with. You may find that it is also fun to do.
God bless and have a great day.
William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.