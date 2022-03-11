Maybe she is blowing you off, is a bad friend or keeping someone in her back pocket just in case.
All of that is possible.
But maybe she is busy, maybe her plate is completely full, maybe she is coping the best way she knows how, maybe she is stressed, maybe she is at her max or maybe things are not going her way and she is saving her energy.
Maybe, she really did miss your text.
Just maybe she is overwhelmed with kids, family, bills and all the craziness of life right now. She is more than likely trying her best, but her best is not much at the moment. Maybe anxiety is getting in the way, rearing its ugly head, as it often does, and she’s just trying to breathe.
There are a billion reasons she may be falling short. Maybe it really is that things have run their course. It is a sad part of life, but it is a part of life. Only you can make that call.
But then again it may be something else, never forget to give the benefit of the doubt. Do not forget to cut her some slack. Do not forget to forgive. Do not forget sometimes friendship means loving each other through the tough season, all the rainy weather and all of the ups and downs.
Sometimes a friendship means handing out an abundance of grace and a safe place to relax, because one day soon, you’re going to need to rely on it too.
Maybe you have friends that you do not talk to on a daily basis, y’all may even go weeks or months without talking, but when you do you pick right up like you never went that time period without talking.
I personally have some friends that I do not talk to on a daily basis. That certainly does not mean I think any less of them. I still love them the same.
Life is a hard thing to handle at times. It is always throwing curve balls at you and you never know what may be coming next.
Remember you also may not know what the other person has going on, so maybe periodically reach out to them and let them know you are thinking about them. Just a simple text may mean a lot more to that person than you realize.
They may be having a bad day and your text or phone call to them made their day. It is the simple things that can make the biggest difference in this whirlwind of life we are living.
Remember she may not be a bad friend, she may just be overwhelmed, stressed, anxiety raging and many other things that may be going on.
At the end of the day, you may even be falling short as a friend, and may not realize that you are, so always give the other person the benefit of the doubt.
Brandice Hoggard is a Staff Writer at the Bertie Ledger-Advance, Chowan Herald, Perquimans Weekly and the Enterprise. She can be reached at bchoggard@apgenc.com.