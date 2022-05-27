Today, a significant debate rages over the non-parental sexual indoctrination of small children as young as age 5. Countless parents oppose sexual indoctrination, but there is strong political influence to make this a part of formal education. Parents should let their children make age-appropriate decisions as they demonstrate capacity, judgment and maturity. Doing so will leverage the power of responsibility to ensure the child’s healthy development.
During the late 1950s and early 1960s, anti-Christianity got a tremendous boost with the coming of the so-called “Sexual revolution,” a movement that denied God’s word on the subject as found in the Bible. However, this “revolution” was not only about sex; it was about much more. There are approximately 100 scriptures in the Bible that address sexual abominations. Therefore, eliminating sex morality is a huge step toward eliminating Christianity.
Unfortunately, we witness this unfold in America today in every social and political environment. Once a person is convinced that Christianity has been wrong for 2,000 years about sexual sin and abortion, it becomes easier to accept that Christianity has been false about other things. We know to love our neighbors and not to judge their lifestyle. Others, however, have no right to impose their sexual agendas on our children.
The Equality Act extended Title 1964 Civil Rights Act protections to include orientation and gender identity and enabled the teaching of children in public schools to form views on gender, sexuality and transgenderism.
Radical, lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender ideology in public education leaves us where America is today with parental rights. The government has no rights, and the parents have every right, including Biblical support. What rights do parents have over these government agendas?
As time has passed, activist groups have applied pressure on legislators and educators, demanding that teachers be allowed to teach about lesbianism, homosexuality bisexuality, and transgenderism in the schools. These groups argue that the inclusion of their agendas supports non-discrimination toward those who identify as gay or transgender. Furthermore, these teachings also violate the rights of other students if straight lifestyles are not also taught. Finally, the Fourteenth Amendment of our Constitution protects the parental right to control their own children’s education and upbringing.
The U.S. Supreme Court in Meyer v. Nebraska in 1923 has interpreted this in the family law context to encompass “the right of the individual … to marry, establish a home and bring up children, and generally to enjoy those privileges long recognized at common law as essential to the orderly pursuit of happiness by free men.” And more recently, in Troxel v. Granville in 2000, the court found that “the interest of parents in the care, custody, and control of their children — is perhaps the oldest of the fundamental liberty interests recognized by this Court. ... It is cardinal with us that the child’s custody, care, and nurture reside first in the parents.”
This constitutional right to parent without government oversight overlaps with other constitutional interests. For example, freedom of religion and speech (First Amendment), the right to travel and to live where a parent chooses (Fifth Amendment), and right to live one’s life as one chooses (Fourteenth Amendment discussed above). So, a parent has the constitutional right to believe and behave as they choose with their children, provided such behaviors are legal.
All voices must be heard! Legislators in Congress and at the state and local levels as well as teachers have a responsibility to heed and respect the concerns of all parents who oppose the imposition of the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum through legislation, including the Equality Act.
Biblically, it is the ultimate responsibility of parents, and no one else, to raise their children following God’s law. Therefore, all government entities and educators have no right and must stay out of the lives of families and children with any form of indoctrination, including sexual indoctrination.
Keith Throckmorton retired from the Fairfax County Police Department. He is a resident of Perquimans County.