Hertford, NC (27944)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 79F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.