I can remember as a child my parents asked me what I wanted to do when I got older. At the time I wasn’t sure. You know, as a young boy impressive jobs like police officer, fireman and professional sport player were just about always at the top of the list.
But I knew early on that I wasn’t quite sure what I wanted to do. In high school, I majored in automotive mechanics and graduated in that field.
But upon graduation I was unsure that I wanted to pursue that career field. Ultimately, I joined the Air Force and served several years on active duty and in the reserves.
I decided my time with “Uncle Sam” had come to an end and I was honorably discharged from active duty.
The search for what I want to do for the rest of my life continued. I worked in law enforcement, the Department of Corrections and officiated high school sports for many years. But a non job related knee injury interrupted my plans, so here we go again, what am I going to do now?
I started my own photography business, which was and still is very successful. Now, as most of you know, I work for the newspaper and I am loving it.
Sometimes I get frustrated and tell myself that I should be retired by now, but in all honesty I would still be working like I am now.
Here’s my point; there isn’t a set time to find out what you want to do for the rest of your life. It may take years of searching for you to find your niche in this world.
The old cliché parents quoted to their children’s, “you need to go to college and get a degree, or, you need to find out before you get married.”
Living life is a journey. I discovered that I was good at three things, and would have done one of those three for the rest of my life. But now that I am older, I understand that I have been blessed that I had the opportunity do more than one thing that I loved.
It’s so very important that “we” choose our destiny and opportunities. If you don’t want to be part of the family business, then so be it. If you want to be a beach bum, then so be it.
I’ve watched the television series “Below Zero.” It’s about people who live “off the grid” in places like Alaska, etc. They live off the land and in solitude. The amazing thing is that they are happy even in sub zero degree weather.
Please don’t let people dictate how you should live. Don’t let age discourage you from still pursuing your dreams. Heck, some people do not come full circle until the latter years of their life.
My life has had several chapters, and, probably, a few more to go. I may continue in photography and journalism until my last breathe or I may find something else.
The bottom line is that I am extremely thankful for the opportunities that have transpired and I would not trade them. Why? Well it was the transitions that yielded me to my particular calling at that particular time in my life.
So from this day forth you call the shots, you take the reins of life and gallop into your destiny. If life throws you a curveball, then do like a baseball does and sit back on it, wait for it to break and take the swing.
Embrace the changes, for the changes may lead you the love of something you never knew you had. I would have never reached my potential as a photographer if I had not sat back and hit that curveball. For, it was that pitch (life changing event) that lead me to my niche.
The old saying is “When you do something you love for a living you will never work a day in your life.” Facts….. I haven’t worked in the last several years.
So...just “Live Your Life.”
Andre’ Alfred is the Sports/Staff Writer for the Bertie Ledger-Advance, the Chowan Herald, the Perquimans Weekly and The Enterprise. He can be reached via aalfred@ncweeklies.com.