Have you ever been in a conversation and someone said something that was either not relevant or simply should have not been said? I am sure we all have and, if being honest, have done it ourselves.
I raise the question as I came across the word “loquacious” recently. I not only couldn’t pronounce it, but didn’t know the meaning. It turns out to be a person that talks a lot, often about stuff only they think is interesting.
My preference is the word “mumnot.” It can be what is uselessly said or who said it. To paraphrase President Lincoln, “All of the people do it sometimes, and some of the people do it all of the time.” If you start telling a story and get hung up in the peripherals and forget where you were going, you could be a mumnot or, certainly, have used one.
Although it could be confusing to the listener, the speaker doesn’t recognize their oral contribution for its lack of value. It could be an ego thing where one feels the need to be heard; or, it could be a false sense that if they don’t speak often there could be a word buildup inside that could cause bodily harm.
I worked once with an individual who did not tolerate any part of a conversation that fit this category. He would always respond with his favorite retort, “You have an amazing ability to comprehend and state the obvious.” I haven’t heard from Roger in years. I hope no one strangled him to death during a conversation.
As to be expected, speakers in Congress are often guilty; and, current record holders of the longest. They call it a filibuster but it is definitely a mumnot. Senator Strom Thurmond stalled civil rights legislation with meaningless dribble for over 24 hours in 1957. It was a waste of breath, as usual, and the legislation was quickly passed soon thereafter. Of course, this is not unusual on Capitol Hill.
A prime example of one that overuses the English language is the golfing legend, Lee Trevino. If Lee wasn’t from a poor Mexican family that couldn’t afford a pediatrician, I would swear he was vaccinated with a phonograph needle instead of a syringe. Some even claimed that he would talk in his own backswing.
The opposite was another links great, Jack Nicklaus. Jack always wanted to concentrate and felt that conversation was distracting on the golf course. He knew how Lee was, and once when paired together, he said on the first tee, “Lee, we are not going to talk on the course today, are we?” Lee replied “No, don’t worry. I’m going to talk enough for both of us.”
Our 30th president, Calvin Coolidge, shared Nicklaus’ thoughts on the subject. So much so he was often called “Silent Cal.” He was definitely a man of few words, but was a master in getting his point across.
I love the story of his meeting with a lady once whose first words were “Mr. President, I have a bet with a friend of mine that I could get you to say more than two words.” To which he replied, “You lose.”
If this is the first time you heard the word “mumnot” used, it’s because I just made it up. It is easier to remember and pronounce than loquacious. The Merriam-Webster Dictionary added over 500 new words in 2021. I don’t know how long it will take to get mine in a future edition; but, I’m not going to hold my breath.
God bless and have a great day.