As a child, some of my fondest memories took place at my grandmother’s’ house. Lula Evans, my father’s mother, lived in the only house on the Powell and Stokes Road.
Before I started school, there was no daycare or babysitter. I spent my days with my grandmother.
When I was sick, if school was out or my parents were working, I would spend my days with her.
Even though it does not seem that long ago to me, looking back now it seems as though it was an eternity ago when things were different, and slower. But those days with her gave me the best memories and made my childhood a little sweeter.
One of my greatest memories with her is when we would walk the short distance from her house to the Red Apple Convenience Store at the end of the road. I remember her telling me to walk the white line there and back.
Each trip we would walk back carrying a bag of soda, candy, ice cream or whatever I had on my mind at the time.
Life with her was simple.
There were only three stations the television could pick up, but that was enough for me to watch Sesame Street and other cartoons until the news came on. I cannot imagine a child’s reaction today if their television opportunities were that limited.
If I was not watching TV, I always found things to keep myself occupied. As a little girl, I would go through numerous cans of Pledge or bottles of Windex cleaning her house- not because I was made to do it, but as a child I found it fun.
As an adult, I say one of my favorite hobbies is cleaning and I can’t help but laugh wondering if that had something to do with it.
The best part of grandma’s house was the food.
Two of my current favorite foods are blueberry pancakes and mashed potatoes. This is something that has never changed over the course of my life.
I remember as a child during the winter months I would hear her opening the door on her wood heater to add wood in the morning, then head to the kitchen to start on my pancakes.
As she mixed her famous mashed potatoes, I would be patiently sitting on the table waiting for her to hand me the mixer ends so I could lick them clean.
My grandmother was born Oct. 4, 1922 and grew up when things were different in eastern North Carolina.
She married my grandfather and raised four children.
She became a widow in Dec. 1987, and as far back as I can remember she lived alone. I also never remember seeing my grandmother drive. She always relied on family for trips to the grocery store and to run errands.
My grandmother died on Oct. 27, 2001.
It doesn’t seem like she has been gone for 20 years and I miss her more today than I ever have.
