Milot’s Musings: Assault on our Bill of Rights

The first ten amendments to our Constitution, adopted on December 15, 1791, are called the Bill of Rights.
Since their enumeration, these rights have always been considered sacrosanct and inviolable by the American people. But not by today’s Democrats. Working backwards, let’s look at just three.
The Tenth Amendment should be a no-brainer. “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people.”
Here’s a case in point. Under the application of this amendment, the power to determine the rules for voting in a particular state belongs to that state.
But bill H.R.1 passed by the Democrats in the House would usurp that right from the states and give it to Congress, a clear violation of the Constitution. Congress could then force all the states to allow mail-in balloting. Why not? It worked like a charm where it was allowed in 2020.
The Second Amendment has long been targeted by the Democrats who fear Americans who own guns. Various states have passed legislation to restrict gun ownership in one way or another, but now Congress wants to get into the act.
Representative Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas has proposed H.R. 127 which would require all gun-owners to obtain a license for their weapons and ammunition, but only after a background check and a psychological exam.
Applicants would also have to take a training course and pay $800 up front for the privilege. Gun-owners failing to follow these rules would have to surrender their arms immediately. Ms. Lee smells an insurrection. If this insane bill passes, it would surely invite one.
The First Amendment, of course, has long been under assault. When COVID-19 struck, governors were quick to stop people from practicing their religion by going to church, thus “prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” Thankfully, such prohibitions were judged unconstitutional.
After the invasion of the Capitol on January 6th, Congress made sure there would be no further “insurrections.” The way to do that was to abridge “the right of the people to assemble.”
So, on Inauguration Day 26,000 National Guardsmen stood behind a high fence topped by razor wire to prevent domestic terrorists from coming anywhere near our new “unity” president.
But why are so many still there more than a month later? I suppose they might be sent home after Representative Lee gets her bill passed.
Violations of our right to freedom of speech and freedom of the press have been so numerous and egregious, they cannot be enumerated here. Let us just say that they represent the most serious challenge to the fabric of our society as well as to the spirit of the Constitution itself. They are a vile insult to our Founding Fathers and a menace to every freedom-loving American.
Big Tech has been successful in censoring what it deems to be “disinformation” from its websites. Now the left is going after talk radio and TV cable channels like Fox News that permit show hosts to misinform the viewing public. Lou Dobbs, the most popular host on Fox Business News, has already been given the boot. Will Tucker Carlson and Shawn Hannity be next?
Don’t be surprised when it happens. The assault has just begun. The brownshirts of totalitarianism are marching.