Milot’s Musings: Atlanta

I have just come back from my first post-Covid excursion.
The trip thrilled my wife who was able finally to hold her newest great-grandchild born in Jacksonville, Florida, nine months ago. I also got a chance to visit my sister and her husband who live in Suwannee, a suburb north of Atlanta.
It wasn’t easy getting to Suwannee from Jacksonville. I-75 was all jammed up south of Atlanta, so I had to find an alternate route. I got lost. My cell phone had died, so I had no GPS to help.
When I realized I was headed for Chattanooga instead of Atlanta, I got off the highway and stopped at a gas station for help. I asked for directions from the first man I saw coming out of the station’s convenience store. He set me straight, to my enormous relief.
I’ve thought about this man who pointed me in the right direction. He happened to be Black, but that hadn’t deterred him from graciously offering assistance to this old White guy. Not that I would have expected him to do otherwise.
Outside the realm of identity politics, people are just people, and skin color should not affect the way we treat each other. On the national stage, however, the mere perception of racism seems increasingly to determine our actions.
Atlanta is a case in point. Executives from Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines objected to Georgia’s passage of a bill to restore voting integrity; they saw it as an attempt to disenfranchise minorities. It was racist, they said. Major League Baseball followed suit by relocating this year’s All-Star game from Atlanta to Denver. Georgia’s racists needed to be punished.
Pundits were quick to point out the absurdity of MLB’s decision. The All-Star game brings an estimated $100 million to the host city’s local businesses and the people who live and work there. Atlanta will lose those millions, while Denver will gain them. Atlanta’s population is half black; Denver’s is 90% white. I wonder how the black man who helped me find my way feels about that.
Coca-Cola, Delta, and MLB are only the latest examples of corporate cowardice. The list of like-minded cancel-culture progressive companies could form an All-Star team of wokeness. Do the CEOs of those firms really believe that their customers admire their mindless confessions of guilt? Let’s see how customers react to corporate excesses. Boycotts, anyone?
One more example of people sticking their noses where they don’t belong. The Boston Red Sox, my favorite team, has filed a friend-of-the court brief siding with the Boston school committee’s plan to allocate 80% of the seats at prestigious schools— not on the basis of qualifying exams, but on ZIP Code quotas.
Asian-American parents in particular are furious, just as they were when Harvard placed artificial limits on Asian student admissions.
One might suggest to Red Sox management that their business is baseball, not social engineering.