Milot’s Musings: Bonehead Orders

When a ballplayer threw to the wrong base or made some other dumb mistake, we kids called it a bonehead play.
I hadn’t seen that word again for many years until I read it in an article last week to describe Biden’s cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline. The word means stupid. And it fits Biden’s executive order.
With a stroke of his pen, the president eliminated thousands of good-paying jobs, up to 11,000 by one estimate. He followed it up with another executive order, this one halting new oil and gas leasing on federal land. It was a gut punch to New Mexico, a state dependent on oil and gas for one-third of general fund revenue.
These two presidential orders signaled Biden’s intention to phase out fossil fuels, a significant economic engine in many parts of the U.S. We’re talking about an industry that employs hundreds of thousands of Americans, pumps gasoline in their cars, heats their homes, and generates their electric power.
President Biden seems to have conveniently forgotten that this country has achieved energy independence because of fossil fuels, and that one of them, natural gas, has vastly improved air quality by replacing coal in an increasing number of power plants.
President Biden may have bought into the fantasies of the Green New Deal, but windmills and solar panels will never replace fossil fuels as our primary source of energy.
And while we’re on the subject of clean energy, why hasn’t the president supported building more nuclear power plants, the cleanest, safest, and most efficient electrical energy generators of them all? There is at least one potential answer.
As of this writing President Biden has signed 45 executive orders to intentionally undo the work of President Trump and to create a monstrous regulatory edifice meant to bypass Congressional legislation.
But Biden did not write a single one of these orders, any more than he writes the scripts appearing on his teleprompters. He is a mere puppet on strings pulled by the leftists in his administration and by Obama retreads like Susan Rice and John Kerry.
There is a reason why candidate Biden hid in his Delaware basement for months on end. It’s the same reason he is not allowed now to face tough questioning from reporters or to address an audience without a teleprompter. The Democratic Party cannot afford to let the public see his encroaching senility.
Mike McCormick, Biden’s stenographer and close companion from 2011 to 2017, has seen firsthand the decline in the president’s cognitive abilities. In a recent interview he pegged that decline at 50%, an alarming figure.
The left may be able to control their puppet here at home. But what happens when Biden takes his show on the road and has to do battle with our nation’s adversaries? Will he be met with respect? Or derision?
I’m sure Putin and XI are looking forward to having Bonehead Biden for lunch.