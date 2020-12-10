Milot’s Musings: Christmas Postponed

Last year at this time my wife and I were starting to assemble the clothes and packages that would fill the back of the car for our annual drive to Florida to spend Christmas with family members we had not seen since the previous holiday season.
We looked forward to Christmas Day when the adults would once again find a place around the tree to watch the little ones tear the wrapping paper off the presents left for them by Santa. With the joyous discoveries concluded, four generations would crowd around the expanded dining room table for a festive Christmas meal.
This year the clothes will remain in our closet and the boxes of gifts will be sent by mail. We will not see our four great-grandchildren open their gifts and share their excitement as they bring their shiny new toys to us to admire. We will not share the feast with them. We will not hug them.
Like so many Americans all over the country, we will follow the dictates of our government tyrants and forgo the joys of our Christmas family reunion this year.
The extreme lockdown measures enforced by idiotic government officials are all so absurd. We can keep Walmart and the corner liquor store open, and we can allow casinos and strip clubs to operate as usual, but neighborhood restaurants must stay closed, churchgoers must stay home, and children are not allowed to go to school. And I guess it’s just too dangerous for Grandma and Grandpa to share Christmas with the family.
The lockdowns have damaged many families financially, to be sure. But perhaps the greatest harm has been done to the children, and not just scholastically, but socially and psychologically as well.
We have hard evidence that distance learning is not effective; as a teaching method it is a poor substitute for the classroom. It doesn’t work because too many children are either incapable of learning this way or simply do not participate.
Because playgrounds are closed, social interaction is limited and too often replaced by screen time and indolence. Moreover, prolonged absence from school no doubt leads to emotional and developmental problems. In extreme cases, lockdowns have been linked to an increase in drug abuse and suicides.
Our leaders need to realize that their well-intentioned lockdowns do more harm than good, that the cure is worse than the disease. Lockdowns don’t solve the problem, they merely delay the spread of the virus, and they are not terribly effective at doing that either. In the meantime, people are hurt, especially families.
Families, it is often said, are the bedrock of society. They are the strength of our nation, the cradle of new life, and the hope of humanity. Leaders should never lose sight of that and should do everything in their power to safeguard them.
L.A. Mayor Garcetti says “It’s time for all of us to stay home and hunker down.” No, Mr. Mayor, Christmas is the time for families to come together and celebrate.