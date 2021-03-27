Milot’s Musings: Good News for a Change

Most readers of this column probably think I’m just a crochety old man who sees only the dark side of everything.
After all, I am a frequent critic of academics, environmentalists, race hustlers, socialists, and corrupt politicians (pardon the redundancy). Actually, I am always on the lookout for good news.
Three separate articles in the Wall Street Journal’s March 22nd edition really buoyed my spirits.
One was about companies using Nodax, a plant-based, biodegradable plastic that could potentially replace fossil-fuel plastics that can last hundreds of years. Imagine the day when cups, bottles, and supermarket bags no longer create vast ocean dead zones that kill turtles, fish, and seabirds.
Another story, written by Mary Anastasia O’Grady, touted the virtues of the HUGE Business Council—an acronym for Honduras, U.S., Guatemala, El Salvador. The council is spearheading efforts to boost development in Central America, and creating one million jobs in the process, by linking supply chains that serve U.S. manufacturing, attracting capital to rebuild infrastructure, and bringing natural gas to the region.
If successful, these measures would go a long way to reduce the flow of impoverished migrants to our southern border. If only corrupt politicians would get out of the way.
The third, this one by Andy Kessler, praised the vision of Don Katz, founder in 1995 of Audible. Katz had the audacity in 2007 to move his successful audiobook company from a mall in Wayne, N.J., to downtown Newark.
What was he thinking? Although a busy transportation hub with a solid manufacturing base and good universities, Newark had a horrible reputation for high taxes, crushing poverty, and a one-time ranking as the most dangerous city in the nation. Whites had fled the city long ago, leaving behind a greatly reduced population over 50% black and a third Hispanic. A string of Democrat politicians hadn’t helped: seven of the city’s mayors had been indicted for crimes committed while in office.
Katz was undaunted. He hired interns from the ranks of single parents, welfare recipients, the homeless, and the uneducated, just as long as they were bright and willing to be part of an urban recovery. He even gave employees $500 every month so they could rent locally and walk to work. Crazy stuff. But it worked.
When the pandemic hit, Katz saved many local restaurants by having them prepare meals for the homeless, public schools, and needy homes. Audible’s vans delivered the food—750,000 meals so far.
Did I hear someone say, “The evils of capitalism”?