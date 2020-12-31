Milot’s Musings: Images of 2020

In many ways and for many people 2020 was a year full of images to forget—the impeachment circus, the Democratic presidential debates, the protests and the riots, the empty arena seats, President Trump’s inept press conferences, toppled statues, and more. Another is likely to be an empty Times Square on New Year’s Eve.
All are symbolic of a deep malaise (to borrow a term made famous by President Carter). Three words can summarize it: pandemic, racism, and elections.
COVID-19 caused millions of infections and over 300,000 deaths. It also brought us lockdowns, massive unemployment, shuttered businesses, truncated sports seasons, and multiple First Amendment violations. Yet it sparked a burst of genius in Operation Warp Speed to give us hope for an end to this plague.
Then our attention turned to the destructive consequences of George Floyd’s death: looting, arson, and property damage in cities across the country.
Peaceful rallies, including one in Hertford, called for change, while Black Lives Matter led the charge for an end to racism.”
Meanwhile, the cancel culture movement rewrote history all the way back to our nation’s founding and encouraged the destruction of all perceived symbols of systemic racism.
After many failed attempts, the Democratic Party finally found a way—with the help of a complicit mainstream media and a censorious big tech— to oust a despised president and replace him with an ethically tainted, somnolescent candidate. Cries of mail-in ballot fraud fell on deaf ears.
We may wish to put these images of 2020 behind us. But I don’t have to, because for me, personally, they have been over-shadowed by a far more powerful one. Let me explain.
On July 26, my son Matt, age 47, suffered a hemorrhagic stroke from a burst aneurism and fell into a deep coma. Scans revealed massive brain damage and led one doctor to declare Matt brain dead. Others suggested to his wife Lena that they should meet to discuss end-of-life protocols. Lena refused. She sat at Matt’s hospital bedside day after day, urging him to wake up. Four weeks later he did. Two weeks after that he went home.
After weeks of therapy, Matt’s sight and speech returned. And when he went back to the hospital for a check-up, he walked in on his own two feet. Doctors couldn’t believe it.
They said Matt had beaten the odds. But how? Had it been the power of hope and prayer? Or the mysterious and indomitable strength of a man’s inner spirit? I prefer to call it a miracle.
At 6’7” Matt weighed a sinewy 165 pounds when he went into the hospital. He weighed a skeletal 117 when he left. Before Christmas dinner at our house, I asked him to step on a scale. It registered 160. Matt standing there with a triumphant smile on his face is the indelible image that makes me forget all the others.