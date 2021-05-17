Milot’s Musings:It’s a Priority

If there is a single word that has grown totally meaningless these days, it has to be the word “priority.” According to the Biden administration, just about everything is a priority.
In fact, the new president dealt with around 46 priorities on his very first day in office, as he signed one executive order after another to address the most pressing priorities. And he hasn’t stopped.
What exactly is a priority if so many have to be met all at once? Most of us probably understand a priority to be something that takes precedence, something that comes first, something more important than any other.
A true priority, under the circumstances that prevail in the White House, therefore requires further qualification. Like a top priority, or the greatest priority, or, best yet, an immediate priority.
So, there we have it. If a priority is not “immediate,” it is not important enough to be at the top of the list. It is still a priority, just not an immediate one, meaning that it is not a priority after all.
Go to the White House website to find those immediate priorities. The Big 6 are: Providing Covid relief, Tackling climate change, Advancing racial equity, Reforming our immigration system, Restoring America’s standing in the world, and Increasing Americans’ access to health care. Equipping the middle class to succeed in a global economy is mentioned, but it doesn’t look like it makes the grade—probably because no one in the White House has a clue as to what “immediate” action it requires.
The problem with the Big 6 is that each one has a list of priorities all its own. Call them sub-priorities, if you will. Take Tackling climate change, for example. To achieve this objective, the White House needs to rejoin the Paris Climate Accord. But that’s not really the “immediate” sub-priority. That would be following the prescriptions of the Green New Deal.
And, of course, the Green New Deal has priorities all its own, although it’s not clear whether ending fracking, replacing gasoline-powered cars with electric vehicles, or putting solar panels on every rooftop should come first.
Actually, the list of sub-priorities seems to grow every day. The latest one to make the list is declaring war on meat. No less an eminent authority than The United Nations Environment Agency has warned us: “The meat industry is responsible for more greenhouse gas emissions than the world’s biggest oil companies.” Greenpeace adds, “Eating meat makes the planet sick.”
How’s that? Well, red meat comes from cows, an animal that emits a lot of gas. It follows, then, that the way to help save the planet it to eliminate the cows responsible for all that bovine flatulence.
How do we do our part? Stop eating hamburgers. No more visits to McDonald’s for a Big Mac. No more steaks on the charcoal grill.
President Biden assured us that when we got the Covid pandemic under control we could all look forward to having a 4th of July family barbecue in our backyard. But he forgot to tell us to forgo the steaks and burgers. I guess no one had mentioned to him that the war on red meat was our new priority.
With Independence Day just round the corner, make that our new, immediate priority.