Milot’s Musings: It’s Just Money

Kids know that the way to make big money is to become a sports star.
LeBron James, the NBA’s best player, recently signed a contract extension that will pay him over $40 million a year.
Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys will also get paid $40 million annually for his services, although his team has never won a championship with him under center. A least LeBron has been a winner.
Major League Baseball makes basketball and football team owners look like pikers. The going rate for good baseball players starts with long-term contracts worth upwards of $300 million. Bryce Harper, Many Machado, and Mookie Betts have all hit the jackpot.
Betts, for one, has led the Bed Sox and the Dodgers to World Series championships.
But Mike Trout, arguably “the best baseball player on the planet,” has never played in a World Series game. Yet, he will earn $426,500,000 over the next 12 years. That’s nuts. But it’s just money.
At least these well-paid athletes have to play well over a number of years to earn their money. Tom Cruise built his dream house in Telluride, Colorado, in 1994. It’s a 10,000-foot stone and cedar chalet with four bedrooms and a 3-car garage. The 320-acre property has a guest house and a spa, plus sports amenities like trails for hiking, dirt bikes, and snowshoeing in winter. Nice place. It’s on the market for $39.5 million, down from the original asking price of $59 million. A real bargain. But it’s just money.
Artist Mike Winkelmann didn’t have to wait years for his money. He just sold a collage in an online Christie’s auction for $69.3 million. Forgive my bad taste for thinking that’s this was an awful lot to pay for something you just hang on a wall. But it’s just money.
All of this extravagance pales in comparison to the $1.9 billion COVID emergency bill President Biden just signed into law. “Not a moment too soon” said the president.
People are starving, evicted from their homes, dying (although Biden has no idea how many without referring to his index card). Preposterous. Only 9% of the bill deals with the pandemic.
What does $305 billion for mass transit, including $1.7 billion for Amtrak, have to do with the emergency? And why should taxpayers bail out New York, Chicago, and San Francisco for the fiscal irresponsibility? Congress showed how much it cared last year when it passed five pandemic rescue packages totaling $4 trillion. Wasn’t that enough? But it’s just money.
A majority of Americans supported the bill. Why? Because most of them are getting a piece of the action—another $1,400 whether or not they need it. Free money. But they don’t recognize it for what it really is.
As Representative Dan Crenshaw put it, “Democrats just passed a $1.9 dollar bribery bill and they handed our children the bill.”
Next on the Democrat agenda is what Nancy Pelosi describes as a “big, bold and transformational infrastructure package.” It is expected to have a price tag as high as $3 trillion. Why not? It’s just money.
I wonder if any of it will trickle down to poor little Hertford, which hasn’t been able to find the money to repave the short stretch of Church Street from Rte. 17.
This main entry into downtown is a potholed disgrace and an embarrassment for leaders who seek to attract visitors to this charming, historic town.
But I sympathize with them, because it’s a different story when the money has to come from empty town coffers, a town that has just concluded that it can’t afford its own police department anymore.
Hertford residents already struggle with high property taxes and utility bills.
We can ask them to pay a little bit more, can’t we?
After all, it’s just money.