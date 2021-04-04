Milot’s Musings: Lock-Step Democrats

When Maine’s congressman Jared Golden voted No on the $1.9 trillion Covid relief monstrosity recently enacted by Congress, he was the only Democrat in the House of Representatives to do so.
What surprised me is not so much that he broke ranks with his party, but that no one else did. In fact, he was the only one in either party not to toe the party line.
Washington politicians have at least one thing in common: They have all sworn an oath to defend the Constitution. But are they really loyal to it? Or is their loyalty only to their Party?
Let’s look at how Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer marshal the forces of the Democrat Party in their respective chambers to fundamentally change America.
The long-term goal of the Democrat Party is totalitarian control of all three branches of government at every level. The Party must be able to freely dictate and implement all elements of its radical agenda.
The Party, not the people must reign supreme. The perfect metaphor is our Capitol surrounded by a high fence topped by razor wire. The American people are the enemy; they must not be allowed to get close.
The main obstacles to achieving the long-range goal are: the Constitution that grants the people inalienable rights; the courts that interpret those rights; the Congress that enacts laws with respect to those rights; and the people themselves who have the right to elect their representatives.
The strategies to remove the obstacles are: deny the rights granted by the Constitution, principally the rights spelled out in the first and second Amendments; pack the Supreme Court with radicals to reinterpret the Constitution to the Party’s benefit; insure that only Party faithful are elected and re-elected; prevent the people from forming any effective opposition; use mainstream media and big tech to communicate only the Democrat version of the truth.
The tactics are many and include: reforming election laws to deny states the right to determine their election process; enacting enormous spending bills and bribing the voting public to support them by promising money and free stuff; opening the doors to illegal immigrants who will become reliable voters after being granted citizenship; eliminating the filibuster to prevent Republicans from blocking laws proposed by Democrats; branding as racists all who oppose Democrat goals, strategies, and tactics.
The most cynical and hypocritical of all these tactics is the move to eliminate the filibuster. When the Democrats were in the Senate minority, they had absolutely no compunction in using the filibuster to block the Republican agenda.
Many who vociferously supported the filibuster then are shamelessly opposing it now. Are senators Sinema and Manchin the only ones to buck the party line? As I write this, I wonder if they too will cave to Schumer’s demand for Party loyalty.
After the dust settles, will Jared Golden be the only Democratic legislator to have exhibited the courage of his convictions? Are there no Democrats with principles left in Congress?