Milot’s Musings: No to Tenure

Nikole Hannah-Jones earned a master’s degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 2003. She has since been praised as one of the country’s leading voices in journalism covering civil rights and racial injustice in the U.S. She won a Pulitzer Prize for her work as a New York Times journalist, received a “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation, and was elected to the American Academy of Arts & Sciences.
It came as no surprise then that UNC announced that she would join North Carolina’s Hussman School of Journalism and Media as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.
What was a surprise is the school’s Board of Trustees’ refusal to grant Hannah-Jones tenure—a lifelong position guarantee— customarily accorded this position. The resulting howls from leftist media and academics have been deafening. How preposterous! It’s all politics!
Politics, indeed. Hannah-Jones is the woman responsible for the 1619 Project embraced by the Times and the Biden administration. The work argues that America’s true founding was not in 1776 but in 1619, the year African slaves arrived in Virginia, and that the American Revolution was fought primarily to preserve slavery, a distinctly capitalist enterprise. It is junk history. Worse, it is racist, anti-white history that defames our founders and ignores all the progress this country has made in civil rights.
It is refreshing to see that some people in authority oppose the kind of anti-American propaganda spewing forth from the halls of academia and poisoning the minds of our college students. More scholars should be calling out the false history of the 1619 Project.
Unfortunately, the myth that slavery is the source of present-day disparities and injustice is finding its way into many of our schools at all levels. The 1619 Project has been introduced into the school curriculum in many states and is working hand-in-hand with Critical Race Theory to make students view everything, including history, through the prism of race.
Fortunately, conservatives across the country are sounding the alarm. According to a recent report by the Associated Press, states like Idaho, Oklahoma, and Tennessee are already looking into passing legislation to prevent teachers from indoctrinating students. Some 16 states are considering laws to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory and its dangerous ideology.
Perhaps it is time for North Carolina to join these other states in preventing the teaching of false history in our schools.
As for the hiring of Hannah-Jones to teach at UNC, perhaps the best decision by the Board of Trustees would have been not just to deny her tenure, but to not hire her at all.