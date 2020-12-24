Milot’s Musings: Random Observations

Cancel Culture Gone Wild
Nothing satisfies the radical left when it comes to purging American history. Even our nation’s most revered figures must be erased from our collective memory. No exceptions. Even Washington, Jefferson, and the rest of our Founders must go. After all, they either owned slaves themselves or perpetuated the very notion of slavery.
But Abraham Lincoln? A San Francisco school decided it could not go on having its institution named after him because he was a racist. The Great Emancipator didn’t do enough? Even a Civil War to end slavery? Is there no limit to the left’s cancel culture?
Another Viewpoint
In reaction to the San Francisco school’s decision, a commentator wrote, “Cancel culture is a pernicious can of worms that spreads like wildfire.”
While the imagery of this mixed metaphor presents a challenge to the most vivid imagination, especially in a state that has been ravaged by forest fires, it suggests that if we don’t put a stop to this insanity, we will be left without a national identity.
Smoky the Bear declared, “Only you can prevent forest fires.” We should bring him back to say, “Only you can prevent the desecration of America.”
Absurdities
We could write a book about the absurdities resulting from attempts by governors and other petty tyrants to eradicate the pandemic via executive fiat. Remember the Long Island official who told tennis players that they were not permitted to touch their opponents’ balls? I wonder if she survived the well-deserved ridicule.
Was there any defensible excuse for United Airlines kicking a family off a plane before takeoff because their 2-year-old daughter wouldn’t keep her mask on?
But isn’t the sports world giving us the most absurd examples of infection-prevention madness? Like Virginia high schools requiring basketball players to wear a mask on the court? Or prohibiting wrestlers from shaking hands after a match?
Good COVID News
North Carolina is in the process of receiving over 237,000 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna this week. One of the first deliveries was to hospitals in Elizabeth City and Edenton. Targeted first are caregivers in those facilities, then the most vulnerable in nursing homes. Octogenarians like me have reason to hope that we will not be far behind.
More Good News
This bit of good news is unrelated to pandemic control but has long-term implications for the welfare of Perquimans County. East Coast Steel Fabrication, manufacturer of metal barges, bridge trestles, and other marine-related products, is moving all its operations from Chesapeake to Perquimans County by the end of next year.
The company is already in the process of erecting a 10,000-square-foot metal building in the county’s marine industrial park and will soon start on another 14,000-foot building.
This is great news for Perquimans, which hasn’t had a major manufacturer in the county for 20 years.
This is a game changer, according to Hertford’s Dave Goss, the county’s economic development consultant who long ago envisioned a boat basin in the park that could accommodate boat builders and marine-related industries.
His vision is now becoming reality. As he was quoted as saying, “It’s going to get busy around here fast.” Bring it on!