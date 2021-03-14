Back in 1986 I served for a while as editor of a newsletter put out by the New York chapter of the Administrative Management Society.
For a guest speaker at one of its monthly luncheons, the society invited Mario Cuomo who was running for a second term as Governor of New York. I got to sit on the dais next to the governor and engaged him in a long conversation on a number of topics. Baseball was one of them.
Cuomo had been an outstanding player for St. John’s University in Queens and left school to play centerfield for the Brunswick Pirates class D minor league team. His baseball career ended abruptly when he was hit in the back of the head by a pitch and spent the next six days in the hospital. It may have been the best thing that ever happened to him.
His playing days over, Cuomo went back to St. John’s where he earned a BA summa cum laude. He then went on to St. St. John’s School of Law for his law degree, placing first in his class. He had a successful but short career as a lawyer, before getting bit by the bug of politics. In 1974 he became New York’s Secretary of State. The rest, as they say, is history.
Back to the luncheon. When it came time to push away the dessert plates and introduce the governor as guest speaker, Cuomo leaned over and questioned me about the political leanings of his audience. I told him the group leaned heavily to the Conservative side and most would likely vote Republican in the coming elections.
Cuomo, a lifelong Democrat, understood immediately that his audience would not warm to a partisan speech favoring Democrats.
Skilled politician that he was, Mario Como tailored his speech to his audience and talked about common values and the need for unity—the kind of speech Joe Biden would have loved.
Cuomo had no idea that he had been chatting with the editor of the AMS newsletter, and when I wrote about the masterful way he had disingenuously tailored his speech to his audience, the word got back to him.
It wasn’t long before he called me to administer a mild scolding. I could just imagine him shaking his head as he said, “Claude, Claude, Claude...” But we ended the conversation on friendly terms.
I liked Mario Cuomo. He was a very smart man and a genuinely nice guy. I’m afraid I can’t say the same for the son who is now sitting in his chair.