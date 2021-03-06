Milot’s Musings: The Cuomo Saga

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been hogging the headlines since the pandemic began. First, he became the fawning media’s hero for taking bold measures such as shuttering businesses and closing schools to prevent the spread COVID-19.
Basking in the warmth of his new savior image, he felt compelled to write a book to share his secrets of wise leadership in the face of crisis. He even won an Emmy for his brilliant briefings.
Of late, however, the Cuomo bandwagon has hit a few speed bumps. His decidedly unwise directive to nursing homes to admit infected patients resulted in an estimated 15,000 deaths. He of course denied responsibility for the fatalities and lied to state health authorities about the real numbers.
Next, three former staffers accused the governor of sexual improprieties. The governor claimed his friendliness had been misinterpreted, knowing all the while that the media and his Democrat colleagues would not roast him on a Bret Kavanaugh spit.
Better yet, maintaining the focus on these easily deflected accusations would distract accusers’ attention away from the baying hounds calling for his resignation.
Yet another chapter in this saga is passing virtually unnoticed. On March 17, a Cuomo directive is closing the third and final unit in the Indian Point nuclear power plant in Buchanan, New York, 30 miles north of New York City. The plant has been supplying 25% of the city’s power needs since 1956 when the first unit was built.
This unit was shut down in 1974 and replaced by a second unit that began operating that same year. This second unit was closed in 2019. The shuttering of the third unit this month, in operation since 1976, will end Indian Point’s generation of a massive amount of energy.
We can debate forever the concerns of environmentalists that have led to the governor’s decision. But the facts are indisputable: Indian Point’s Unit 3 has been generating electricity safely, reliably, efficiently, and carbon-free for 45 years, far short of a nuclear reactor’s expected lifespan of 80 years.
The question remains: where will Governor Cuomo find the energy to replace the loss? For now, he will have to rely on coal and gas-fired plants whose emissions, environmentalists claim, pollute the air and contribute to global warming. Does the state have the capacity in its existing plants, or will it have to buy the power from neighboring states?
Not to be ignored are two other related decisions by Cuomo, one blocking the construction of interstate gas pipelines already approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, and another banning fracking to extract natural gas from the rich Marcellus shale gas deposits sitting untapped below New York’s Broome and Chemung counties.
Green New Dealers will say it’s time to invest in more wind power. Indian Point generated over 1,000 megawatts of power daily. How many thousands of windmills will be required to replace that output?
And where would you put them? Indian Point’s footprint is smaller than New York’s Central Park. The windmills replacing Indian Point would require a footprint 400 times larger. How many square miles of forests and farmland would that be? Offshore? How long would that take?
One voice is saying, “You’re looking in the wrong place, Governor.” It is coming from New York’s northern neighbor, Canada.
Nuclear reactors already account for 15% of Canada’s energy supply. In Ontario, that number is an astounding 60%. But Canada is not satisfied with that. It has set a goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, and it plans to do achieve that goal through nuclear energy, specifically with the deployment of small nuclear reactors, or SMRs.
Maybe Governor Cuomo should listen to his Canadian neighbors before the lights go out in New York City.
Shouldn’t North Carolina be listening too?