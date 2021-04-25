Milot’s Musings: The Tidal Wave

The tidal wave is a perfect metaphor for what we are seeing sweeping across the country and destroying everything in its path.
Tidal waves are set off by earthquakes caused by seismic shifts in the ocean floor. America’s earthquake was the election of Joe Biden to the presidency caused by the seismic shift of the electorate to the left, driven by a combination of factors: the left’s unrelenting campaign to delegitimize the presidency of Donald Trump; a pandemic that gave Democrats the perfect excuse to change the way Americans cast their ballots; and most of all, the censorship of the right by Big Tech in consort with the unified parroting of the left’s propaganda by mainstream media.
The tidal wave struck our shores on the very first day of Biden’s presidency with his signing of a stack of executive orders to begin the march to socialist totalitarianism. The left’s immediate targets were fossil fuels and open borders. But the real objective was gaining total and irreversible power.
Can anything stop the destructive advance of this tsunami? In just three months we have seen the passage of massive spending bills aimed nominally at fighting the Covid pandemic, but in reality crafted to assuage unions and rescue financially mismanaged blue states and cities. Now we have another, marketed as an infrastructure bill but actually a goody bag for lovers of free stuff. Huge tax increases will follow. Will a single Democrat senator have the courage to say No?
The big test will come with Democrat hypocrites’ attempt to do away with the Senate filibuster they loved when they were in the minority. Without that victory they will not have the votes to enact H.R.1/S.R.1 to give them complete control of the nation’s elections, and they will not be able to pack the Supreme Court or give statehood to the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. The key question is: Will US Senator Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., hold true to his word to preserve the filibuster? We’ll soon know.
So far, Republicans have been ineffective in stopping the giant wave. But there are little signs that Americans are increasingly put off by the radical left. Patricia Khan-Cullors, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, has been exposed and excoriated for spending $3.2 million of corporate donations on real estate purchases, including a $1.4 million mansion in all-white Topanga, California; basketball icon LeBron James, prominent BLM supporter and the Chinese government’s favorite apologist, caved to a backlash after posting a tweet showing the picture of the White police officer who killed knife-wielding Ma’Khia Bryant, along with an hourglass and the words “You’re Next”; and fair-minded people are really getting fed up with US Representative Maxine Waters, D-California, especially after her intimidation tactics at Derek Chauvin’s trial.
There are already hints of rebellion within the ranks of the Democratic Party. We have seen Las Vegas mayor John Jay Lee and Georgia politician Vernon Jones switch parties to the Republican side this year, echoing New Jersey Representative Jeff Van Drew’s decision to do the same thing in 2019. All have said they no longer recognize the Democratic Party and reject its destructive lurch to the left.
I have to believe for the sake of this great country that they will not be the last.