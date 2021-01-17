Milot’s Musings: Toward Totalitarianism

Human history is replete with examples of individuals or groups seeking power over others. Sociologists might explain that it is part of the evolutionary make-up of the human species.
So it is, for instance, that we have seen conquerors, tyrants, emperors, and monarchs throughout history wage war to achieve it.
Maintaining power is a different story, however. It depends on absolute obedience to authority. In its most extreme form, it becomes totalitarianism, which my dictionary defines as a form of government in which one person or party exercises absolute control over all spheres of human life and opposing parties. What it does not permit is individual freedom.
The 20th century could properly be called the age of totalitarianism. At the top of the list of practitioners would be Hitler, Mussolini, Stalin, Mao Tse-Tung, and Kim Jong-un’s father, Kim Jung-il. Throw in Pol Pot for good measure.
Together they were responsible for the deaths of over 100 million people. There were many others, of course, tyrants like Castro, Khaddafi, Saddam Hussein, and a long list of African despots. The point is that the world throughout the ages has never been short of totalitarians. Even now.
Our nation’s founders were well aware of the dangers of totalitarianism. In his drafting of The Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson accuses the King of Great Britain of “a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny.” Jefferson goes on to list specific grievances, many of which would be addressed in the first ten amendments to the Constitution, the Bill of Rights.
To secure our rights, the founders produced a Constitution for the longest-functioning democracy in the history of the world. In the sweltering heat of Philadelphia’s summer of 1787, they structured a government that they hoped would prevent totalitarianism in this nation forever.
The Constitution’s principal feature was the provision for a separation of powers into three branches, including a legislative Congress with two bodies, a Senate and a House of Representatives, designed in such a way as to prevent complete control by a single party.
In fact, the United States has had essentially a two-party system for over 150 years, and over this span, no party, Democratic or Republican, has exercised complete control of the government, even when one party controlled all three branches. And that’s because no party has been able to overcome the Senate filibuster.
When Senator Chuck Schumer predicted that when he gained control of the Senate (which he did with the double victory in Georgia), Democrats would change America. He had some specifics in mind: he would pack the Supreme Court, he would abolish the Electoral College, and he would promote the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico to statehood, all fundamental changes to cement Democratic control of the government. Maybe forever.
Yet, the most important change Schumer needed was to abolish the Senate filibuster, because as long as Republicans had enough votes to block Democratic legislation, none of Schumer’s radical changes could be enacted.
But Schumer knew the road to total control was clear: Senate rules can be changed with a simple majority vote, and with Vice-President Harris casting the deciding vote, the ability of Republicans to filibuster legislation would end.
If that happens, the United States will be well on its way to a form of government that our founders never imagined could happen in our republic. We will have taken a giant step toward totalitarianism.
Heaven help us.
