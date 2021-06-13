Milot’s Musings: What a Joke!

When I read this past week that Joe Biden intended to lecture Europeans on the evils of authoritarianism, I thought it was a joke.
Biden has spent all his time in office trying to consolidate the power of the left so that Democrats can rule forever without opposition from Republicans. His goal is to establish an authoritarian, socialist government in control of every aspect of our lives. That’s not something to laugh about.
Biden must have been joking when he told U.S. military forces in England that the greatest threat facing America was global warming. But he wasn’t joking. He insisted that he had been told this by the Joint Chiefs of Staff at a Pentagon meeting. “It’s not a joke,” he insisted.
Needless to say, Joint Chief of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both squirmed in their seats as they reassured us in congressional testimony that China and Russia are also threats to world peace. These good soldiers would never call their Commander in Chief a liar—or a joke.
The final scheduled stop of Biden’s European tour was a meeting with Vladimir Putin in Geneva on June 16th. If anyone is laughing it has to be the Russian strongman.
Russia is dependent on its sales of fossil fuels to shore up its failing economy. But when the United States under President Trump achieved energy independence and became a net exporter of natural gas, it put a damper on Russia’s ambition to become the main supplier of energy to Europe.
Moreover, Trump’s sanctions threatened to halt the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that would have made Germany dependent on Russia for its natural gas.
Enter President Biden. He wasted no time in lifting the sanctions, guaranteeing that the Nord Steam 2 pipeline will soon become a reality. But he had already ceded the upper hand to Putin by carrying on a war against fossil fuels here at home: killing the Keystone pipeline, canceling drilling permits on federal land, and stopping further exploration in Alaska.
As a result, the price of oil has shot up, making Russia’s tapping of Siberia’s vast oil resources now economically feasible. Thanks to Biden, Russia will in time become the world’s greatest supplier of fossil fuels. The geopolitical consequences of Biden’s folly will be felt for generations.
Let’s not kid ourselves. As much as Biden would like to think he can persuade Putin to be his friend, the Russian is not our friend: he is our enemy and a threat to world peace. He has proven it again and again by sending troops in support of Assad in Syria, by swallowing Crimea and massing troops on Ukraine’s border, by defending tyrants like Belarus’s Lukashenko, by playing footsie with Maduro in Venezuela.
And Biden is unlikely to persuade Putin to put a stop to the Russian hackers who have used ransomware to cripple key American energy sectors like the Colonial Pipeline.
Yes, Vladimir Putin is laughing. But I’m afraid the joke is Joe Biden.