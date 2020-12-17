Milot’s Musings: What Now?

When the Supreme Court declined to take up the Texas suit (as I was sure they would), Republican attempts to overturn the presidential election results ran out of gas.
And President Trump, like it or not, will be run out of the White House on January 20. But one consequential question remains: What Now?
With so many states and so many members of Congress joining the Texas attempt to force a redo in four battleground states, we cannot ignore that there are a lot of people out there who feel that the elections were marred by ballot irregularities, if not by widespread fraud. These feelings will not go away anytime soon.
President Trump will never accept his defeat. Many conservatives, like me, hope he will abandon promises (threats?) to return to the fray in four years. The longer he continues to be the face of the party, the longer it will take the Republicans to heal their wounds and reform battle lines.
For now, I imagine that prosecutors in a number of states will be looking at the evidence of post-office mail fraud and malfeasance by local ballot-counting officials. Some cheaters may even end up in jail. But that is small potatoes compared to the ones who succeeded in perpetrating the greatest coup in American history.
It took a broad coalition of unscrupulous politicians, a complicit mainstream media, mendacious former intelligence operatives, and a censorious big tech to shield the voting public from the truth of Joe Biden’s corrupt influence-peddling with communist China.
The evidence was out there, exposed by the New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop and the corroborating Bobulinski testimony. Democrats called the evidence Russian disinformation, as did the leftist MSM and 50 deep-state operatives like John Brennan. Twitter and Facebook even censored the news, effectively preventing the public from accessing the news on their websites.
Almost ten percent of Biden voters now say they would not have voted for him had they known the truth about the Quid Pro Quo Biden Crime Syndicate.
So now the truth is out. Hunter Biden has been under criminal investigation by the FBI for months. He is likely to be prosecuted for tax evasion, money-laundering, and who knows what else. Joe Biden and his brother Jim are clearly implicated.
It’s too late. The Chinese will have their man in the White House. But for how long? Some posit that this is just the first of a two-part strategy. Biden will be inaugurated on January 20, but he will be so badly tarnished, he will have to resign in short order, replaced by his far-left radical Vice-President.
We know that Nancy Pelosi has already formed a committee to examine the process of invoking the Constitution’s 25th Amendment for the removal of a sitting president. How difficult would that be under the circumstances?
Only Georgia stands in the way of a takeover of the government by Democrats. If they win both Senate seats in the run-off election on January 5th, the coup d’état will be complete. And America will never be the same.