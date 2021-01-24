Milot’s Musings: What Unity?

“Biden Seeks Unity, Healing” read The Wall Street Journal’s headline. “We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue.”
The media gushed over President Biden’s inaugural address. Even Chris Wallace of Fox News said it was the best inaugural speech he had ever heard.
Then the new president spent that very afternoon offending 75 million Americans by reversing Trump administration policies they had supported. So much for unity.
Controversial executive orders included halting deportation of illegals, many of them criminals; gut-punching Canada by killing the Keystone XL pipeline (and thousands of union jobs in the process), a first step in the coming war on fossil fuels that the Heritage Foundation estimates could cost 400,000 jobs; rejoining a Paris climate accord that will benefit only China and cost America billions; and signaling a renewed interest in the Iran nuclear deal that will threaten peace in the Middle East and the very existence of Israel, our closest ally in the region.
The most outrageous and divisive executive order of all is the transgender mandate that allows boys who identify as girls to compete in girls’ athletic competitions. and share women-only spaces. Now that is sure to bring healing and unity to our nation.
For me, there is another, more worrisome executive order that could have long-lasting consequences for our nation’s culture, particularly with respect to the education of our children. It abolishes the 1776 Commission and banishes its report. Yet, mainstream media barely noticed. It should.
Last year saw an unprecedented war on our history. Our TV screens were filled almost daily with images of mobs toppling statues and desecrating monuments. Confederate heroes fell, but so did national icons like Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln.
Calls went out to take down the Washington monument and the Jefferson Memorial. The radical left’s message was clear. All of American history should be viewed through the prism of racism. And anyone associated in any way with slavery must be erased from our national memory.
Along came the 1619 Project that makes America an object of contempt for having been founded on slavery. Its introduction to the curriculum of an increasing number of our schools is like a flesh-eating disease consuming our historical pride as it spreads.
The 1776 Commission was established specifically to refute such pernicious lies. It explains the origins of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, and it emphasizes our Founders’ commitment to political freedom, personal liberty, and the natural equality endowed by our Creator. That was the true beginning of the American experiment.
The Commission’s report doesn’t ignore the injustices of slavery but explains that these wrongs were inconsistent with the spirit of our founding documents.
As historian Victor Davis explains, “Any fair critic can see that the report’s unifying message is that we are a people blessed with a singular government and history, that self-critique and moral improvement are innate to the American founding and spirit and that America never had to be perfect to be both good and far better than the alternatives."
How newly inaugurated President Biden could abolish the 1776 Commission and its work on the first day of his presidency is beyond comprehension. How can he see the teaching of objective history as a threat? What exactly is his vision of the nation’s unity?
Claude Milot, a resident of Perquimans County, can be reached at cmilot@embarqmail.com