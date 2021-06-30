I don’t know where the revolt started. But it certainly got a big boost back in March when parents in Beachwood, Ohio, went to a school board meeting to protest partisan propaganda in their schools, especially the indoctrination of their kids on critical race theory and so-called “anti-racism.”
They may once have been reluctant to speak out for fear of being labeled racists. But no longer. It took a black woman named Sherry to point an accusing finger at the board: “Black kids are turning against white people of all ages, and white kids are hating their parents and their success and their heritage and calling them racists.” The speech was uploaded to YouTube and went viral.
In Georgia, parents packed a meeting and forced the Cherokee County Board of Education to ban the teaching of CRT. In Carmel, Indiana, a huge crowd at a board meeting objected to a “chief equity officer” being hired to push a “diversity, equity and inclusion” initiative. Parents in Fort Thomas, Kentucky, objected to a new “equity” course featuring the writings of white-hating propagandists. Rhode Island, Missouri, Colorado and Washington have all seen similar protests from awakened parents. In fact, there have been more than a hundred such protest meetings around the country. And the list is growing. Fast.
The most explosive meeting no doubt took place in Loudon County, Virginia, on June 20. Earlier in the month a gym teacher spoke out against the district’s transgender policy. He said he refused to lie to his students about their gender. For his forthrightness he was suspended. When the board scheduled a meeting to allow comment from the public on its gender identity policy, over 300 parents and citizens packed an auditorium, and 258 asked to speak.
The meeting didn’t go as planned. On June 12 parents had staged a rally under the banner of “Education Not Indoctrination … Stop Critical Race Theory Now!” So the board should have anticipated the public’s antagonism. Instead of listening to a balanced discussion of the issues, the board was bombarded by accusations of having a dark history of suppressing free speech, of maintaining an enemies list of opponents of CRT and of teaching children to hate others because of their skin color. One black woman cried, “My child is not oppressed, you Marxists.”
The board members couldn’t stand the heat: they voted 9-0 to end the meeting and walked out. An incensed public shouted, “Shame on you.” One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Another was cited for trespassing.
Defenders of CRT say that its opponents don’t know what they’re talking about. It may very well be that most parents do not understand CRT buzz words like “systemic inequality,” “racial essentialism” and “inherent bias.” But what parents do know — it’s all they need to know — is how the teaching of CRT’s ideology is affecting their children. They do not want their kids to see the world as divided into oppressors (privileged white people) and oppressed (disadvantaged minorities); they do not want their children to think of America as an evil country whose institutions need to be torn down; and they don’t want them growing up hating others because of their skin color.
Parents know instinctively what’s bad for their children. More and more of them are shedding their fear of being called racists and are speaking out. The revolt is just beginning.
A resident of Perquimans County, Claude Milot may be reached at cmilot@embarqmail.com.