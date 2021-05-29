When I first moved here a few years ago, I thought of volunteering as a docent where I could lead tours and tell pirate stories.
Especially “embellished” pirate stories.
I would have waxed poetic about Blackbeard, and would have held spellbound my captive audience with tales of the romantic brigand courting the daughter of Governor Eden, maybe even fathering the infamous Cap’n Jack Sparrow, and hiding treasure in the grove of cypresses standing, coincidentally, in my local water access, and somewhere under Black Rock on the Chowan River.
I have been told, by my friends at the Barker House Welcome Center and the Historic Edenton State Site, that this would be, let’s just say, untoward.
But there’s something about pirates that lights up the imagination of boys (and not a few girls) and old guys who have boys hidden somewhere deep within them like buried treasure. What would OBX and IBX do without the rumor of Blackbeard and his nautical (and naughty) pals, with their hirsute and brazen mugs emblazoned on decals, beer bottle cozies, beach flags, and questionable T-shirts?
But then, as usual, there is that dratted distinction between fact and fiction, between history and story.
It turns out that real pirates aren’t nearly as entertaining as Jack Sparrow, or Long John Silver, Captain Nemo (yes, he was a pirate), Captain Hook, or Jack Shandy (whose name was originally John Chandagnac, a puppeteer, but none of the pirate crew could pronounce his name).
Real pirates were pretty wicked and disgusting. If you enjoyed hanging out with real pirates, then chances are that you were pretty wicked and disgusting yourself.
Plus, real pirates smelled bad. Real bad. Their hygiene was not, well, a priority.
It seems that nothing has changed. Except that last part: modern pirates might not smell so bad anymore -- at least not physically bad. Some of them dress up well and attire themselves in sartorial corporate splendor.
Let me tell you a true real-life pirate story. Alexander Grigoryevich Lukashenko, president of Belarus, is a pirate. He probably wears a lot of cologne, and he looks more like a CEO than a tattered brig captain.
But what makes him a pirate is the behavior of a pirate. On Sunday, May 23, Lukashenko forced a commercial airliner (Ryanair), flying from Athens Greece to Vilnius Lithuania, out of the sky as it passed over Belarus. A Russian MiG-29 fighter jet diverted the plane to Minsk, the capital of Belarus. The pilots were told by Minsk air control that there was a bomb on board.
Which was a lie.
What was indeed onboard was a 26-year-old Internet journalist who frequently criticized Lukashenko. Roman Protasevich, the Belarussian journalist, told another passenger, “I am facing the death penalty,” just before he was ushered off the plane by Lukashenko’s henchmen.
The day after, on Monday, Belarus released a 29-second video of Protesevich that was obviously done under duress. The makeup that had been plastered on his face couldn’t hide the telltale marks on his forehead -- indentations from the impacts of a blunt instrument. His nose had been broken. His “confession” (i.e., of “organizing mass riots in the city of Minsk”) had been beaten out of him.
To double down on the “walking the plank” theme, Sofia Sapega, the Russian girlfriend of Protasevich, who was kidnapped with him, appeared in another duress video on Tuesday. She “confessed” that she had published personal data of Belarussian officials.
Lukashenko firmly believes that these puppet-show videos will elicit a worldwide “okey-doke” for his hoisting the Jolly Roger.
Pirates never have treated prisoners well. They’re quite adept at torture, and flouting the law, and violating all customs of civility and humanity.
To capture his prisoner, Lukashenko committed an explicit act of piracy against two European Union countries (Greece and Lithuania), a European-registered airline (Ryanair), and passengers who are mostly European Union citizens.
Unsurprisingly, Russian officials in Moscow have praised the hijacking as a “brilliant special operation.”
Of course they did. Lukashenko’s sponsor, Russian President Vladimir Putin (who recently floated a $1 billion loan to the Belarussian dictator) is also a pirate. Russia itself is a poor nation run by piracy -- a seething mass of oligarchs and mobsters. Don’t fall for the pirate nonsense that Russia and Belarus are moral, ethical nations.
Putin is an even bigger and better pirate than Lukashenko. He skims money by the hundreds of millions of rubles from corrupted privilege. He uses the Russian judiciary and military as his own security force. He doesn’t hesitate to “cancel” (as in permanently) any media or political opposition: Boris Nemtsov (2015), Boris Berezovsky (2013), Stanislav Markelov and Anastasia Baburova (2009), Sergei Magnitsky (2009), Natalia Estemirova (2009), Anna Politkovskaya (2006), Alexander Litvinenko (2006), Sergei Yushenkov (2003), Yuri Shchekochikhin (2003) were all journalists, human rights activists, and opponents who openly and bravely criticized Putin.
The Russian strong man first accused them of being liberal, secular, and unpatriotic. Then he had them assassinated -- Putin, a longtime KGB agent, always prefers poison for “permanent cancellation.”
Alex Navalny, Putin’s main political adversary, is in prison, wasting away. He probably will not make it. Putin and Lukashenko lock up their critics as regularly as the real Blackbeard captured enemy ships.
Indeed, Putin is Pirate Number One in the world today. Lukashenko might follow somewhere behind at Number Two. I know there are seabound pirates, in the old sense of the word, operating in the perilous sea lanes of the Gulf of Guinea, the Strait of Malacca (between Malaysia and Indonesia), and in the Somali Sea.
But these pirates don’t come anywhere near the piratical pillage waged by these svelte brigands of Moscow and Minsk.
The trouble is, too many Americans are held spellbound by these fiends. Maybe some of us, like some boys and girls, admire their strength and daring, the machismo and nostalgia, even romance. Maybe we actually believe their message of old-fashioned values: a message which always turns out to be a cynical joke.
I guess I have a religious affinity with these pirates, which is embarrassing. Putin and Lukashenko are at least putatively Eastern Orthodox, as am I. They like to talk about their religiosity and they parade themselves in the company of high ranking clergy on big holy days.
But then I remember this: “Religion that is pure and undefiled before God and the Father is this: to help orphans and widows in their affliction, and to keep oneself uncorrupted from the world” (James 1.27). My ordaining bishop, who had to deal a lot with Moscow and Minsk from the sixties to his dying day ten years ago, told me this repeatedly about Vladimir Putin: “Once KGB, always KGB.”
In other words, don’t be impressed with displays of religiosity from pirates. It’s all for show.
We Americans should demand justice from Lukashenko and his master, Putin. We should demand the freedom of speech and freedom of the press in Belarus, Russia, and all of Europe, where democracy seems to be shrinking. The media criticism of the state is one of the strongest defenses against dictatorship. The Belorussian and Russian people deserve a better government than the piratical tyranny under which they suffer. Putin and Lukashenko have set a very low moral bar indeed.
At least we should stop lionizing Putin, Lukashenko, and their ilk, which too many Americans have done. These modern pirates are not worthy of admiration. Their moral hygiene is not, well, a priority.
I ask Representative Gregory Murphy, and Senators Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, to add their voices to the growing denunciation of these modern pirates, and to demand justice.
Too many journalists and human rights activists, and regular people, are being made to walk the plank.