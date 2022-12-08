...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/2 to 1 NM.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 7 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog
signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use
your radar and compass.
&&
Has the left gone completely off its rocker? Three developments this week suggest that this is more than a possibility.
San Francisco, the left’s avatar of insanity, has outdone itself with a pilot program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People (GIFT). The program would give $1,200 a month to favored individuals such as poor blacks, the homeless, ex-offenders and — you guessed it— illegals.
To sign up for the GIFT, candidates would only have to declare they are transgender or intend to transition. What an incentive. The city might as well empty bags of $20 bills on the streets and forego the paperwork.
In 2013, the Supreme Court ruled that a federal same-sex marriage ban was unconstitutional. Fearing that the conservative court would reverse this decision as it had in the Dobbs case on abortion, they drafted the Respect for Marriage Act to codify it, even in the absence of evidence that any state was inclined to challenge it.
Twelve Republicans and all 50 Democrats voted to advance the bill, meaning it would survive any attempt at a filibuster when presented to the Senate for passage.
But something happened. Some senators read the text of the bill and realized that it threatened the free exercise of religion, something they felt is absolutely essential to the health of the Republic.
Mike Lee of Utah, for one, proposed an amendment “to ensure that federal bureaucrats do not take discriminatory actions against individuals, organizations, non-profits and other entities based on their sincerely held religious beliefs or moral convictions about marriage by prohibiting the denial or revocation of tax-exempt status, licenses, contracts, benefits, etc.” The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops agreed, as it warned that the bill “puts a giant target on people of faith.”
As for individuals, Lee’s amendment provided that they would still have the right to act according to their faith and deepest conviction even outside of their church or home. (Remember the man who was sued for refusing to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex marriage.)
In my opinion, Lee’s amendment stood on solid constitutional ground. The Bill of Rights’ First Amendment should be sacrosanct, even if the left seeks to undo its enumerated freedoms. The Founders spelled out the importance of the freedom of religion in the amendment’s very first words: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…”
Senator Lee told his Senate confreres that he would support the bill if the Senate approved his amendment. But the amendment was defeated, as were similar ones proposed by Senator James Lankford of Oklahoma and Marco Rubio of Florida, and the bill passed.
What now? I expect religious schools to lose their tax-exempt status and for faith-based adoption agencies to be put out of business.
Do our senators really understand the bills they are passing?