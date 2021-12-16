On EV vehicles. One might think that Marie Antoinette has been reincarnated in Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. When starving people complained about the price of bread during the French Revolution, the queen reportedly said, “Let them eat cake.” When Americans complained about rising gas prices, Buttigieg told them to buy electric vehicles.
There’s a slight problem with that: the average EV costs over $55,000. But government can help. The Democrat Build Back Better proposal that passed the House and is awaiting Senate approval includes a tax credit of up to $12,500 to incentivize people to buy an electric vehicle.
Getting the full credit is complicated, and not every car qualifies. But the point is clear: government will help you (with taxpayer money) to participate in achieving its Green New Deal goal of zero emissions. How noble. Buy an EV and save the planet. Of course, all the electricity needed to power those EVs will have to come from somewhere, including power plants using air-polluting fossil fuels. But let’s not quibble.
On sports. I’m not a fan of professional basketball. But I have to applaud Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter for his outspoken stance on human rights abuses, both in his native Turkey and especially in China. He has called out star LeBron James for his cozy relationship with China and criticized Nike for its hypocrisy in supporting various domestic causes, but never criticizing China where all their basketball shoes are made.
When Kanter became an American citizen recently, he changed his name legally to Enes Kanter Freedom to celebrate his own freedom and to reinforce his support for the freedom of Tibetans and Uighurs.
Kanter has also called for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. If Biden and the leaders of the Free World had any guts, they would keep all their athletes home.
One sports organization is doing something. The Women’s Tennis Association will not play any of its tournaments in China next year because of its censorship and intimidation of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Bravo.
Transphobia. A seismic change struck women’s sports when Lia Thomas, a biological man, competed as a transgender woman in NCAA swimming events and shattered Ivy League records by unheard-of victory margins. He (she) won one event by an unheard of 38 seconds!
The NCAA says it changed the rules to conform with the Department of Education’s Title IX legislation that prohibits discrimination against women in sports. Ironically, if this madness continues, it will end up destroying women’s sports altogether.
Now we learn that the Chicago School District has proclaimed all school bathrooms in the district to be unisex. Didn’t they hear about the 15-year-old girl in Loudoun, Virginia, who was raped in the girls’ bathroom by a boy wearing a skirt?
Such is the power of a transgender lobby that brands any person or organization opposed to their agenda as transphobic and beats them into submission.
Call me transphobic, if you will. But I think it’s time we all came to our senses and stopped this madness.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.