Editor’s note: For security reasons, the 32-year-old narrator of this story is nameless and his location unspecified. He is the Ukrainian commander of a troop of untrained, but defiant young soldiers he calls “my guys.” These are his words, sent from his mother to Yehor at Bulava.org, and translated.
We came to a village and ordered defenses. My guys started digging little by little. Not a trench, of course, but a hole big enough that you could fall into it during shelling. We called them full-body graves. I don’t know how many minutes passed, but each trench took about 20 minutes to dig.
You know, when people start cities, they tie ribbons to the handle of a shovel and plant something. It was the same picture, only it was local people digging beside us. I was riding on a home-built ATV. Almost the whole village chased me and looked at me, and asked for orders. “Thank you very much, we will manage it ourselves,” I told them.
In a few days, a column of Katsap (Russian) equipment came at us. I had unarmed young townspeople shouting “tanks are driving.” I turned around. People from the village are shouting, “Guys, Katsap tanks are coming. What are they doing? Tell me. How can I help?”
It’s like a bucket of ice water has been thrown at me.
I look at them and yell. I push them, running back. “Go home!” But no one is listening.
I shout again, from house to house as people try to help. There’s Zhenya (a young Ukrainian woman) with just a metal rod in her bare hands, prepared to fight.
I pulled a couple of my youngest guys. I said, “Run them home. Make them safe.”
An old man hurried up to me and said “Son, give me a grenade. I have worked all my life as a utility worker and I know how communications go under the forest. I will go into the pipes, crawl, then jump out at the intersection, throw the grenade and run back into the pipe.”
I swear, I almost went crazy with these people.
The Russians fought us all day long. The artillery covered the outermost street. Twenty-five houses are on fire, but thank God, all the people are alive. We will beat this attack. The Katsap realized they won’t break through our line. They attacked us from the flanks. We burned their tanks, trucks — everything we can see. Their T-90 tanks are incinerated.
My guys are working, but they are crumbling. In the evening, the intensity drops. The Russian cows go away. My guys ask “can we have a rest?” They are tired. I think to myself, and let them go. But, then I looked. I threw off my armor, threw down my weapon and ran to a house to extinguish another fire. I cried. I can’t look at the fire but ran to help. My guys are right behind me. I am proud.
Mr Putin, take care to “denazify” the country where the population builds fortifications for the army and the army, as it defeats you, saves the people at their homes. It’s all over for you “rashists” (a portmanteau of Russian Fascists).