Editor’s note: For security reasons, the 32-year-old narrator of this story is nameless and his location unspecified. He is the Ukrainian commander of a troop of untrained, but defiant young soldiers he calls “my guys.” These are his words, sent from his mother to Yehor at Bulava.org, and translated.

We came to a village and ordered defenses. My guys started digging little by little. Not a trench, of course, but a hole big enough that you could fall into it during shelling. We called them full-body graves. I don’t know how many minutes passed, but each trench took about 20 minutes to dig.