William Rowell

William Rowell William Rowell

If you are a big sports fan, you are now sitting at the head table. This is the time of year that all major sports are in action.

There was a time when baseball could only be seen on TV in my area on Saturday afternoon. It was the game of the week with Dizzy Dean and Pee Wee Reese.

William Rowell is a Perquimans County resident and can be reached at blrowell@embarqmail.com.