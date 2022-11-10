If you lived in Natchez, Mississippi, a city that reportedly in 1850 had more millionaires per capita than anywhere else in the country — all that wealth built on cotton and slavery resulting in the largest concentration of antebellum mansions in the South, where would you go to find an expert to help preserve those historic buildings?

Folks might tell you they would go to North Carolina where a couple of their preservation heroes grew up.

D.G. Martin, a lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch