Writing about current affairs is a slippery task these days when new news becomes old news too fast to retain a reader’s fleeting interest.
Take President Biden’s visit to the border, for instance. Critics had little time to point out that the president had not seen migrants massed at border fences, nor had he seen them sheltered under emergency Red Cross blankets on El Paso’s streets conveniently scrubbed for the occasion.
Three days later El Paso became old news as reporters moved on to Mexico City for the North American triumvirate conference.
Much had been expected of Biden-Trudeau-Obrador deliberations, but front-page analysis of the meeting soon was swept away by the stunning report of a discovery of classified documents in Joe Biden’s private office in the Penn Biden Center. Trump supporters, pointing to Mar-a-Lago, accused Biden of hypocrisy, while the president’s defenders called the matter a “nothing burger.”
Then the “nothing burger” exploded when a second and a third batch of classified documents turned up in Biden’s garage and his home in Delaware. To be fair to Trump, Merrick Garland has appointed Robert Hur as special counsel to investigate his boss. Seriously.
Reporters elbowing each other in the rush to cover the story seem to have noticed that the funds for the establishment of the Penn Biden Center had come mainly from China. Did China buy access to those classified documents? It looks like a good place for Hur to start.
Back to Mexico City. Did Biden and Obrador agree on a strategy for ending the smuggling of fentanyl across the border? Are the opioid-related deaths of over 100,000 Americans each year enough of a reason?
Mexican cartels are responsible for those deaths. This is not news. Why then have we not declared war against them?
The answer to that question can be found in the Mexico City triumvirate’s Jan. 10 Declaration of North America, a statement of unity resting on six pillars: 1) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; 2) Climate Change and the Environment; 3) Competitiveness; 4) Migration and Development; 5) Health; 6) Regional Security.
Note that Regional Security comes in dead last on the list of pillars. The explanation includes this masterpiece of bureaucratese: “We will enhance trilateral work to address the use of precursor chemicals [emphasis mine] in the production of illegal substances in North America and to disrupt drug trafficking, as well as strengthen public health approaches to prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery.”
Address how, I wonder? Can we expect forceful action from these poseurs who can’t even bring themselves to use the word “fentanyl”?
Joe Biden will never declare war against the cartels because that would require us to cut off the major source of their funds, that is, to close the border and end the extortion of money from migrants seeking entry into this country.
But Biden doesn’t want to close the border; he wants more immigration, not less. He has made it clear: he will never finish the wall or reinstate Trump’s Remain in Mexico policy.
In 2020, Trump’s last year in office, there were 34,640 encounters at the border. In 2021 that number grew to 173,277, and in 2022 it was 222,574. Projections for 2023 are even higher. Meanwhile, the cartels grow even richer, and fentanyl is killing Americans in even greater numbers.
I guess Biden’s declared war on fossil fuels is more important. Perhaps as a distraction from the perils of classified documents, he has announced a new tactic in this war: outlawing gas stoves and gas furnaces.