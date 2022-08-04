Claude Milot

During a 24-hour period last week, a torrent of news flooded my neural receptors to the point where I couldn’t select a topic for this column. So, I decided to comment on several of them.

First, I read that a group of prominent Democrats and Republicans, led by Andrew Yang and Christine Todd Whitman, have become so disgusted with our two-party system, they decided to form their own. The new third party will be called FORWARD — as opposed to the backwards policies of the current occupants of the Capitol and White House. Good luck!

Thadd White can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.