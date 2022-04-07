President Biden’s multiple gaffes on his recent stops in Brussels and Poland have resulted in walk-backs by his puppet masters in Washington. “This man cannot remain in power,” was especially troubling for his speechwriters who have no control over the president’s ad-libs.
The press dutifully spent days analyzing his real meaning: Was he really calling for a regime change in Moscow? The fear of upsetting Putin was palpable.
One Biden statement that wasn’t walked back was his pledge to boost U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to Europe by 20 percent annually to make up for the refusal by Germany and others to import gas from Russia to heat their homes and run their factories.
Perhaps the pledge should have been walked back because it is not possible to deliver on it, given the on-going war on fossil fuels led by Biden himself.
During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden never wavered on his view of climate change as the greatest existential threat to the survival of the planet. And from his very first day in office, he has been consistent in his use of executive power to transition the country to cleaner energy.
Not only did he stop the Keystone pipeline, cancel drilling leases on federal land and impose drastic regulations on the oil industry, he also directed government departments to impose environmental policies to make a return to energy independence impossible.
The EPA, the Interior Department, Transportation Department and the Federal Reserve Board were all given marching orders to go out and handcuff, if not bankrupt, the American oil and gas industry.
The SEC pointedly issued rules requiring oil companies and their suppliers to factor in and document the effect of their business decisions on greenhouse gas emissions.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen went so far as to declare that nothing will deter the Biden administration from eliminating fossil fuels. She did her part by discouraging banks and money managers from providing capital to the industry, knowing that companies deprived of financing cannot explore and drill or build pipelines. Or get government subsidies, for that matter — they are all going to renewables and electric vehicles.
Transitioning to fossil-free energy will take decades. In the meantime, the world must depend on coal, oil and gas, especially those countries that have been dependent on Russian imports.
Fortunately, common sense is making a comeback in Europe. Germany is having second thoughts about shutting down its nuclear power plants and is even resurrecting dormant coal-fired plants.
Because of pressure from radical environmentalists, nations with an abundance of proven gas reserves are now beginning to realize their folly in appeasing radical environmentalists by banning fracking to extract natural gas.
We need more common sense here at home, too. To meet his pledge to increase LNG exports to Europe by 20 percent annually, Biden will have to take his knee off the industry’s neck. He must reduce the time it takes for companies to obtain permits, to access leases and to build pipelines; he must stop discouraging banks and money managers from providing capital to gas producers; and he must lift the obstructionist rules that have delayed the building of new LNG plants he needs to increase exports.
It is well past time for Biden to stop blaming oil and gas companies for not increasing production. The United States is blessed with the greatest reserves of oil and gas in the world. It is time for us to return to energy independence at home and to become the greatest exporter to the world.
Claude Milot is a resident of Perquimans County.