About this time every year, I start watching my D-Day movies.
I almost wrote “tapes.” Then I scratched that out and put down “DVD’s” instead. Then I deleted that, in turn, and inserted (for the nonce) “streaming video.”
In any case, the content of my annual custom remains the same. “The Longest Day” is the granddaddy of them all, with some of my best-loved actors: John Wayne himself, Kenneth More, Richard Todd, Robert Mitchum, Richard Burton, a soon-to-become-shaken-not-stirred Sean Connery, Henry Fonda, Red Buttons, Peter Lawford, Eddie Albert, George Segal, Robert Wagner, and Paul Anka (of all people).
These were not all cameos: A number of these actors served in the war. Richard Todd, in particular, was one of the first British officers to land on the D-Day beaches.
“Band of Brothers” is still my favorite. Stephen Spielberg and Tom Hanks deserved all the credit they got in their bringing Stephen Ambrose’s excelsior script to the TV screen. There is no better depiction (even counting John Wayne and Red Buttons) of the paratrooper preparation for and traumatic experience of the aerial landings that took place in the early hours of D-Day.
Of course, the finest, most accurate and faithful account of D-Day is the wrenching visual narrative of “Saving Private Ryan.” Several vets who were there on Omaha Beach told me, without hesitation, that this movie was the truest of them all.
And for that reason alone, I can only watch it every other year.
War is trauma. Anyone who’s been in any real firefight can never be the same. “It changes you forever,” my WWII vet (and POW) father-in-law told me repeatedly and often.
Henry, or “Hank” as his B17 aircrew called him, was shot down in January 1943. His group, the Hell’s Angels, had decided to go on with their mission to destroy an aircraft assembly plant at Oschersleben, despite losing their fighter aircraft cover because of fog. The mission succeeded, but Henry and about a hundred other Hell’s Angels were plucked out of the sky.
My father-in-law spent the rest of the war as a guest of Adolf Hitler in the infamous POW camp, Stalag XVII-B. Let me assure you that the 10,000 German POW’s who were ensconced in North Carolina at the same time were treated much more humanely. Not of few of them wanted to remain hereabouts. There were few, if any, Americans who wanted to stay in Germany.
Henry liked to tell me about the subdued celebration that ran through his POW camp when the news of D-Day filtered into the prison dorms. A few of the POWs had managed to construct real working radio receivers out of stolen wire, tin cans, cardboard (from Red Cross boxes), and “entrails.”
I did not press Henry for details on just what exactly “entrails” entailed. But by these jury-rigged devices, the news of D-Day was smuggled in. The Nazi camp guards (one of whom, you’ll not believe this, Henry and his pals christened “Schultzy”) were puzzled as to why all the American, British, Aussie and Polish POWs seemed to be in a spiffier mood at the 4 a.m. daily roll call.
“There was a long delay between D-Day and VE Day,” he said. “But we won the war that day.” VE Day is “Victory in Europe” Day, on May 8, 1945, when the German forces finally capitulated. D-Day on June 6, 1944, was a whole long 11 months before.
But Henry was right. Strategically, the victory was won that day, and the German surrender became, from that moment on, an inevitability.
But even then, the war dragged on long after VE Day, even after VJ Day, which is August 15, 1945, about three months later.
Because for Henry, and tens of thousands of young Americans, the war never really stopped. Like many other fire-fight survivors, Henry suffered PTSD and survivor’s guilt for his remaining 74 years. Every night, Henry would time-travel to Stalag XVII-B, or to his burning B17 riddled by Messerschmidt cannon fire, or to the German farm where he’d been captured and bound, made to listen to the beating and torture inflicted on his friend, the lieutenant navigator who happened to be Jewish.
It was pretty plain to me that World War II dragged on, for Henry, until 10 p.m. on April 25, 2017, at the VA Hospital in Aspinwall, Pennsylvania.
I’m in debt and obligation to Henry and to all the veterans of WWII, and soldiers from all the other struggles for freedom and democracy. Hitler, Mussolini, Hirohito and Stalin were monsters of enslaving, authoritarian and totalitarian regimes.
Despite all their suffering, of decades of war-wounds that never left, Henry and his pals would not hesitate to fight such monsters again.
Let’s make damn sure they don’t have to.