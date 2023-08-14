Who is the most famous living North Carolinian? Michael Jordan? Stephen Curry? Zach Galifianakis? Dale Earnhardt Jr.? Richard Petty? Franklin Graham? Others?

My answer today: Greensboro native Rhiannon Giddens, who was a part of my recent column about Omar ibn Said, the enslaved scholar of the Arabic language. Giddens starred in the opera about Omar. She and Michael Abels shared a Pulitzer Prize for writing and composing that opera, which premiered last year at the Spoleto festival in Charleston.

  

D.G. Martin, a retired lawyer, served as UNC-System’s vice president for public affairs and hosted PBS-NC’s North Carolina Bookwatch.