I started work when I was 16 years old.
In the ensuing 30-plus years, I’ve had a number of bosses and I am thankful to have learned a little something from each of them.
Over the course of the years, I have written about my first boss – the late William Pittman – on a few occasions. He was a tough, but fair man who expected the best out of all of his employees.
Mostly, William Pittman taught me work ethic. He demonstrated how to put in a good day’s work and never took shortcuts.
When I moved on to work for Red Apple after being away for a few years, I was hired by Shirley Thomas. She was a kind woman who cared about the people in her charge.
Shirley Thomas taught me compassion and understanding in the workplace.
From there I went on to work for Joe Vaughan, who was publisher of the Scotland Neck Commonwealth. It was my first full-time gig in the newspaper business.
Joe Vaughan taught me how to deal with difficult people. He was a master at having someone come in upset and leaving as a friend.
After time in Scotland Neck, I went to work for The News-Herald in Ahoskie. There I worked for Jack Stephens. Jack was the consummate newspaperman.
Jack Stephens taught me how to put the newspaper in the forefront of my thinking and not to get bogged down in the details. He also taught me time before date before place, which all my staff will tell you is something I preach to this day.
I left Ahoskie and went to work in Williamston at The Enterprise, where I worked for Bobby Burns, who was the newspaper’s editor.
Bobby Burns taught me total dedication to my craft. He was tough and disciplined and he expected you to be as well.
The Roanoke Beacon in Plymouth was my next stop and there I worked for Dow Jones Jr., who was slowly taking leadership of the newspaper his family owned.
Dow Jones taught me how to love the community we served and how to always remember the newspaper is a corporate citizen.
I got the call to head back to Ahoskie where I worked for a former coworker, Jay Jenkins. He was a person who always believed in hard news.
Jay Jenkins taught me how to enjoy writing hard news and to focus on the facts of a story.
After Jay left, I worked for the new editor, and the guy who got me in the newspaper business – Cal Bryant. There isn’t just one thing I have learned from Cal as he taught me most of what I know.
But, what I learned from Cal Bryant is total dedication to my craft.
For the past eight years or so, my boss has been Kyle Stephens, who is the publisher of this newspaper along with a handful of others.
Kyle Stephens has taught me how to hold people accountable, while at the same time taking care of the people who work for you.
I’m a product of all these folks and I’m grateful for these lessons and so many more.
Thadd White is Group Editor of five Adams Publishing Group publications in northeastern North Carolina. He can be reached via email at twhite@apgenc.com.