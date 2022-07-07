“Outrageous behavior” is what Joe Biden called the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. He was wrong on several counts.
First, irrespective of the president’s opinion of the Supreme Court’s decision, it was outrageous behavior for him to choose the world stage in Madrid on June 30 to make his opinion known. By doing so at this time and place, he was announcing to the world that he had no respect for the Supreme Court of the United States as a foundational American institution. Biden belittled his country in front of the whole world. That was indeed outrageous.
Second, the Supreme Court does not engage in “behavior.” In reversing Roe, the Court rendered its opinion on Roe’s constitutionality. It arrived at its judgment after weeks and months of hearings and deliberations. Calling this “behavior,” suggesting something akin to a child’s tantrum, disrespects the Court’s noble charge.
If anything could be termed outrageous behavior, it certainly would have been pro-abortion protesters parading in front of conservative justices’ homes to intimidate them to change their anticipated votes.
Biden’s refusal to condemn that illegal behavior and Merrick Garland’s refusal to enforce the law could also reasonably be termed outrageous. I wonder if they would have maintained their silence if that pro-abortion extremist’s attempted murder of Justice Kavanaugh had succeeded.
As if that weren’t outrageous enough, pro-abortion terrorists have been defacing and fire-bombing an increasing number of pro-life pregnancy centers ever since Justice Alito’s draft opinion was leaked. As far as I know, Biden and Garland have maintained their silence on this as well.
Perhaps most outrageous has been Joe Biden’s rank hypocrisy. Vaunting his commitment to his church’s teachings, the “devout” Catholic proclaimed his opposition to abortion throughout his political career — until he began to have presidential ambitions. The same goes for his support of the Hyde Amendment that bans federal funding for abortions; when all his opponents in the 2020 presidential debates declared their opposition to Hyde, Biden jumped on the bandwagon.
In pandering for women’s votes, Biden says that the Court’s reversal of Roe will cause women to die. Yet, he conveniently overlooks the fact that over 63 million babies have been aborted in the 49 years since Roe.
What does all this have to say about President Biden? It means that he has lost respect for America’s institutions. When he calls for Congress to suspend the filibuster so that it can codify Roe in direct contradiction of the Supreme Court ruling, he is saying that the Court is illegitimate and plays no proper role in the separation of powers enumerated by the Constitution.
When he chooses abortion as a key issue to advance his political ambitions and denies the value of life in the womb, he shows that he is in essence amoral.
When he takes to the world stage to denounce a Supreme Court decision, he violates a long-accepted understanding that the president must never criticize the United States from outside the country.
At home, in the face of multiple crises for which he takes no responsibility, Biden is increasingly viewed as an incompetent fraud. As our nation’s chief representative abroad, Joe Biden is simply a national disgrace.
