Today, as the debate rages over the sexual indoctrination of children in our classrooms, public examples are present outside the classroom, creating more confusing concerns for young children. Moreover, young children are publicly exposed to a few of these examples outside of their parent’s control.
Children witness men competing in women’s sports. They see once great male athletes being recognized as “women of the year.” They notice high-level political appointees being appointed to positions due to their change from a man to a woman. These children witness once-men being recognized and honored as women and being afforded hero status.
A true woman’s most degrading, disrespectful, and unbiblical status as a mother is being acknowledged as a “childbearing person.” How degrading for a mother in front of her child this is! What are the lifestyles of those serving in church leadership positions? Are they living under God’s word without compromise? Lastly, children of all ages are being exposed to abortion debates. Gender is not part of the discussion. Young children can easily assume that their lives or sex are unimportant to abortion advocates.
God created man and woman for His purpose. Genesis 1: 27-28 states: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God, created he him; male and female created he them. And God blessed them, and God said unto them, ‘Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over every living thing that moveth upon the earth.’”
So what should parents do to counteract this onslaught of sexual indoctrination of their children? First of all, have open communication with your children at the earliest age. Fully explain God’s word concerning His creation and godly sex. Teach them about the “birds and the bees.” Parental influence is of most importance over other sources. Living in a Christian environment is essential to protecting children from this indoctrination by others.
The Constitution protects parents’ fundamental right to control their children’s education and training. In Pierce v. Society of Sisters, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the right of parents to send their children to religious schools. The court stated: “The fundamental theory of liberty upon which all governments in this Union repose excluded any general power of the state to standardize its children. The child is not the mere creature of the state; those who nurture him and direct his destiny have the right and the high duty to recognize and prepare him for additional obligations. It is the prerogative of parents, not the state, to determine what children are taught about fundamental moral, religious, and philosophical issues.”
Students have the constitutional rights of freedom of speech and the free exercise of religion. Schools cannot force children to engage in anything that violates the student’s conscience or endorses messages they find unacceptable. Parents, not the government or schools, have the right to decide how and when to teach children about gender and sexuality and their moral or religious values.
Around the country, five states and the District of Columbia are mandating sexual orientation and gender identity sex education and history. Ten other states have prohibited it. Should Congress pass a federal law, it would take away states’ authority on this issue and undermine parental rights.
All persons are issued a birth certificate identifying the date and gender at birth. This document should be the deciding factor necessary throughout life.