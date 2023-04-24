Most of the feedback I get when I write a column comes from face-to-face encounters. I run into someone in the grocery store or at the Duck Thru and they make comments about what I have written in the last few weeks.
So, it was with somewhat of a surprise when I rolled over and found an email had come in shortly after my column was posted a few weeks ago. For those who don’t know, it posts at 2 a.m.
I didn’t take time to read it right then as I was just rolling over to go back to sleep and the noise disturbed me, but didn’t fully wake me.
By the time I sat down at my desk some five hours later, the number of emails had increased and that continued throughout the next few days.
For those who may not remember, my last column was about binge-watching The Waltons and how much I had enjoyed the series. I also touched on the fact some of my friends didn’t understand the choice.
Little did I know that – despite some of my friends doubting my choice - I was part of a large family of people who stretch from the Atlantic seaboard all the way across the nation to places like Utah and New Mexico.
My first reaction was bemusement as I don’t usually get that kind of feedback from my columns. It was a compliment and I appreciated it, but I didn’t expect it.
When I was able to take time to read the emails – some days later due to deadlines – it touched my heart that people took time to share their thoughts with me. I received both feedback on my column and the series in general.
I appreciated so much reading people’s favorite characters, episodes, etc. But what I loved most was hearing the way people remember The Waltons and how they, like me, feel a connection to a different time when they watch the show.
A few people shared with me that Judy Norton – Mary Ellen for those who may not know – does a YouTube show Behind the Scenes of The Waltons. I have looked it up, but haven’t had a chance to sit and listen yet – though I plan to.
People shared so much of their own experience and many of them had done the same thing I had, set down and watched as an adult after not having seen it in its entirety when younger.
One reader summed up what most of us who have fallen in love with the show, or fallen in love again, feel: Simple times and such a strong bond throughout the entire family.
I have to say I didn’t know that I’d be so heartily welcomed into a family of people from throughout the United States, and it has both shocked and overwhelmed me. The people who took time to write were so kind and spoke so directly from the heart that it was touching.
I am grateful for the overwhelming response and thankful to be a part of those who have found an invitation to be a member of The Walton family through those who still consider them family.
